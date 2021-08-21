WILLIAMSTOWN – Vermont State Police say authorities in New Hampshire have taken into custody a 21-year-old man who now faces charges of assault and robbery, and attempted aggravated sexual assault following an incident in Williamstown on Aug. 16.
Police say Samaan Adenti, whose address is reported as Nebraska, was taken into custody on Thursday by authorities in Plymouth, New Hampshire. on suspicion of fraudulent use of credit cards.
Adenti remains in custody in New Hampshire pending extradition to Vermont to face initial charges here.
The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing, and additional charges are possible.
On Aug. 16, at approximately 1:45 a.m. troopers from the Middlesex State Police Barracks responded to a report of an aggravated sexual assault in Williamstown.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was assaulted outside a bar following closing. The victim sustained serious bodily injuries and was treated and released from an area hospital. Through investigation, police learned that the victim and suspect did not know each other.
Police issued a news release asking the public for help in identifying the male suspect, whose image was caught on nearby store surveillance cameras.
Vermont State Police detectives assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation worked with the Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Plymouth Police Department.
Anyone with additional information that might be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191, or leave an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.