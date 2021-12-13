WHITE RIVER JCT. — A Williston man has denied the criminal charges he faces after allegedly threatening the speaker of the Vermont House and bringing a muzzleloader to the State House in October.
Kyle Wolfe, 34, pleaded not guilty Monday in Windsor County criminal court in White River Junction to misdemeanor counts of aggravated disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. If convicted, Wolfe faces a maximum sentence of one year and eight months in prison. He was released on conditions which include no contact with Speaker Jill Krowinski, not to abuse or harass Krowinski, not to leave Rutland County where he now lives and not to possess or use any firearms or dangerous weapons or muzzleloaders.
Deputy State’s Attorney Alfonso Villegas had asked that Wolfe be held on bail. Judge John Treadwell said while the allegations against Wolfe were “disturbing” and “concerning to the court,” Wolfe did not appear to be a risk of flight, so bail was not necessary. The judge did order a competency evaluation for Wolfe at the state’s request.
Officer Sara Pearson, of the Capitol police, said in her affidavit on Oct. 5 she received a report stating Wolfe was at the Sgt. At Arms office causing a disturbance at the State House. Pearson said Wolfe was known to Capitol police from prior encounters and he was known to verbally threaten people.
She said she entered the main lobby of the State House and could hear Wolfe yelling. She said Wolfe was offered a side room to discuss his issues, but he refused and became more agitated, stating police were violating his rights.
Pearson said police then tried to arrest Wolfe because he was acting disorderly. She said Wolfe pulled his arm away and tried to flee, screaming that police were conducting an “unlawful seizure.”
Officer Marc Poulin, also of the Capitol police, said in his affidavit Krowinski had alerted police about Wolfe earlier in the day after Wolfe sent her a threatening email about tax data. Poulin said Wolfe had asked Krowinski to respond to his request about the data and said, “if I do not receive at the very least, an email or phone call, within a month (11-04-2021), I am going to have to exercise my right to bare-arms pertaining to improper seizure of Vermont inhabitants, tax payers, and voter’s property, of which I am.”
After Wolfe was taken into custody, Poulin said Wolfe was searched and told police he had a rifle in his vehicle. He said police found Wolfe’s vehicle with a gun case inside.
Poulin said prior to the incident at the State House, police had investigated Wolfe because of the email he sent to Krowinski. He said police found Wolfe’s Facebook page where he had published multiple photos of himself with a gun.
Poulin said on May 27, Wolfe posted a video of himself with the gun and stated, in part, “And for the record, I have zero problems putting a government official to death based on the severity of the offense.”
Poulin said police obtained a search warrant for Wolfe’s vehicle and discovered the gun case inside held an unloaded muzzleloader.
He said a records check showed Wolfe has a federal felony conviction for conspiracy to distribute narcotics from 2017. While such a conviction bars Wolfe from owning a gun, a muzzleloader is considered an “antique firearm” under state law, so Wolfe was allowed to possess it despite being a felon.
Krowinski declined to comment Monday on Wolfe’s arraignment.
