BURLINGTON — A former Rutland County man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four federal felony drug charges in connection with a major distribution conspiracy for THC and marijuana case.
Kyle S. Lamothe, 29, of Swanton, appeared by video conference in U.S. District Court in Burlington to deny the four-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Jan. 14. It notes that in one case it involved more than 220 pounds of marijuana.
Federal authorities also want Lamothe to forfeit $120,989 in cash seized as part of a secret raid at 161 Lasnier Road in Swanton on Nov. 12, according to court records. The government wants to keep major equipment connected to the growing operation, court records show. They include a rotary evaporator, a vacuum pump, and a recirculating chiller.
Under questioning by U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy, Lamothe told the court that he had attended Mill River Union High School in Clarendon, but dropped out in his junior year.
The bearded Lamothe said he is now employed at Green Thumb Cultivators at 88 Walnut St. in St. Albans. He is a member of the operating corporation, state records show.
The company’s agent is Vermont Cannabis Solutions at 28 Howard St. in Burlington, the records show.
Prosecutor Matt Lasher said the case is related to a traffic stop in Franklin County in May 2020. He did not name the person stopped.
Lasher said the government is still producing some law enforcement reports and is waiting for lab analysis of items seized in the case. He said there are also multiple search warrants, which remain under seal by the court.
Defense lawyer Paul Volk, who is retained by Lamothe, asked for 90 days to conduct his investigation. He cited the complexity of the Lamothe case and that his client did not object.
Conroy set May 5 for any possible pre-trial motions.
Conroy agreed to release Lamothe pending trial on conditions. They include he refrain from contacting any witnesses in the drug case. Volk said he hoped the government would provide a list soon so his client would be in compliance.
Lamothe is allowed to have contact with his live-in girlfriend Isabel Nuzzo, but must refrain from discussing the case, the magistrate ruled.
Conroy also limited Lamothe’s travel to Vermont and to Massachusetts to resolve within 60 days an outstanding arrest warrant pending in Lawrence District Court. The case involved a failure to appear, Conroy said, but it was unclear what the original charge is from.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Vermont Drug Task Force directed the joint investigation that included a November raid on the Swanton property and Lamothe’s subsequent indictment.
Assisting in the case were the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The indictment maintains Lamothe conspired with others known and unknown to the grand jury between May 2020 and November 2020. The indictment said the purpose of the conspiracy was to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to dispense marijuana and THC – the principal psychoactive compound in cannabis.
Lamothe also is charged with a possession with intent to distribute 220 pounds (100 kilograms) or more of marijuana in November 2020.
He also has two other felony counts for knowingly and intentionally distributing marijuana – for unspecified amounts – on June 18 and Sept. 23, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.