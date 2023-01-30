A man charged in a fatal stabbing on Saturday over an alleged drug deal claims he was acting in self-defense.
The incident was one of two unrelated stabbings that took place in the city over the weekend.
Brandon McRae, 36, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland County criminal court to felony charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a weapon.
The murder charge carries a minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison, while the assault charge has a 15-year maximum.
McRae is charged with killing 32-year-old Trevor Vandenburgh.
Vandenburgh was arrested last Tuesday during a drug raid on Baxter Street. Police said he was cited on “drug-related charges” and released. Arrested alongside him on outstanding warrants, and released later that day, was Raven Blanchard, 27, who was with Vandenburgh during the assault, according to court records.
Blanchard told police that earlier Saturday, she and Vandenburgh had arranged to buy $100 worth of cocaine from McRae. When they made the exchange at a Water Street house, Blanchard said, Vandenburgh commented on the quantity of cocaine he’d been given and McRae “freaked out.”
Blanchard told police she and Vandenburgh left, but McCrae pursued and attacked them, hitting her in the face with what she thought was a wrench. She said she did not see McRae stab Vandenburgh. She said the attack ended when a woman came out of a nearby trailer and yelled at McRae, who left with the woman.
Vandenburgh and Blanchard went to a friend’s house, according to affidavits, where they called for help. Police said Vandenburgh was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said they found McRae at his home on Grove Street. McRae told police Vandenburgh shorted him on the $100 for the cocaine, and when he pointed this out, Vandenburgh hit him twice in the head with a wrench.
McRae said he pursued them and when he caught up to them, Vandenburgh still had the wrench and Blanchard had a knife. McRae told police he charged at Vandenburgh and in the ensuing melee, he grabbed Blanchard’s arm and made her stab Vandenburgh. When the fight was over, McRae said, he tossed the knife in the snow and departed.
Police said another witness, Lisa White, described speaking to McRae after the incident and said he had a large “egg” on his head. She said McRae told her he defended himself when Vandenburgh came at him with a crowbar and that he had not meant to hurt Vandenburgh “that bad,” according to affidavits.
In court on Monday, Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan successfully sought to have McRae held without bail, pointing to a criminal record that included an aggravated assault on a police officer conviction for a 2010 incident in which McRae fought with and injured two city police officers.
Public defender Christopher Perkett said he was only standing in for the arraignment, reserved bail arguments for after McRae would have a chance to meet with his assigned defense attorney, and said McRae plans to claim self-defense.
The killing was one of two alleged stabbings over the weekend.
Robert Rodriguez, 27, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of aggravated assault with a weapon and ordered held without bail. Police characterized the incident as a personal dispute between Rodriguez and Isaiah LaBelle that took place on Sunday.
The McRae case also marks the third killing in the city in less than a year.
Courtney Samplatsky is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Sincere Johnson in June. Police have said Johnson, a New York City man, was selling drugs out of a Baxter Street apartment and Samplatsky killed him while robbing him. The incident was charged as a hate crime.
The killing of Jonathan Naranjo in November remains unsolved. Police said Naranjo was shot in his car, which he then crashed at the corner of State Street and Cleveland Avenue. Police said it appeared Naranjo, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, was “targeted” and that he was known to local law enforcement, but have not released more information.
At least two of those killings were allegedly related to the drug trade.
Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said it was too early to identify whether the local drug trade is trending toward greater violence.
“Unfortunately, that sort of activity, illicit drug activity, has the potential to turn violent,” Kilcullen said. “I don’t think that because in this particular case that happened, it doesn’t necessarily suggest there’ll be more of this.”
Mayor David Allaire said he was deeply concerned and that there was no clear course of action for him to take as he did when he closed the Quality Inn in 2021 after a pair of killings there.
“I’m willing to do anything the community wants,” he said. “I have not become aware of any quick fix to this. ... We need support. I guess what I’m really driving at is the folks that are repeat offenders, the folks that have a tendency to create havoc in the community, these folks need to be locked up. Maybe it’s substance abuse and there needs to be more money for treatment. Maybe there’s mental health and there needs to be more help there. But the people causing the the havoc, they need to go to jail — no ifs, ands or buts about it.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.