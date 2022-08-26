A man charged with trying to run over a state trooper with a bus is incompetent to stand trial and is dying, lawyers in the case said this week.
Reginald Book, 72, was arrested in late 2020 on felony charges of second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and trespass into an occupied home. He also faces misdemeanor charges of simple assault, resisting arrest and simple assault on a protected person causing bodily injury.
A hospitalization hearing has been scheduled for early next month.
In Rutland County criminal court this week, it was revealed that Book has been at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where he has an inoperable brain tumor. The tumor has rendered Book incapable of participating in his defense, according to court records, and is expected to be fatal.
Defense attorney Mary Kay Lanthier struck a motion to review bail and submitted a motion to have the court appoint a guardian ad litem for Book.
Lanthier wrote in the motion to appoint a guardian that she met with Book at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, where he was receiving palliative care, to discuss signing a release regarding his medical records. Book “lacked the cognitive ability to understand what was being requested” and that he “is not able to effectively communicate” with his lawyer.
Court records went on to indicate that if Book were convicted and sentenced, the Department of Corrections would assess whether his condition meant he could no longer pose a danger to society and grant him a medical furlough, though this would create new questions.
“No family member wants to assist in going through the necessary steps to assist in arranging end-of-life care for Mr. Book,” Lanthier wrote. “Undersigned counsel is not able to obtain medical records or medical information to provide to the Court or the State. No efforts can be taken at this time to develop a plan to transition Mr. Book to an assisted living environment.”
Police said they were called to a home in West Haven after an argument between Book and relatives he was visiting escalated into a physical fight. Police said they found Book in a shuttle bus parked off Main Road, according to affidavits, but that he refused to get out and instead began to drive toward police.
Officers began to place spike strips, according to affidavits, but one fell and another opened fire.
No one was hit, according to police, and Book got out of the bus but struggled with police as they arrested him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.