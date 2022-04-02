NEWPORT – A former Derby man has been charged with second-degree murder in the beating of his six-week-old infant daughter that eventually died 15 years later at a Boston hospital in July 2016 after a lifetime of medical care, Vermont State Police said Friday.
Jason Roberts, 44, now of Maryville, Tennessee, was arrested as a fugitive by Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service in Maryville about noon on Friday, one day after a Vermont arrest warrant was issued.
Vermont State Police detectives began an investigation in April 2017 into the death of Madison Rose Simoneau on July 16, 2016, at Boston Children’s Hospital. She was formerly known as Destiny Roberts.
The investigation revealed Madison died from complications of an intentional injury she sustained on or around Feb. 3, 2001, when she was just over a month old, police said. Madison, who was born on Christmas Day 2000, was 15 when she died.
After the death was ruled a homicide, Vermont State Police detectives began birddogging the criminal case and working with Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett. The veteran prosecutor agreed this week there was enough evidence to proceed and applied for an arrest warrant for Roberts.
Roberts denied any involvement according to a 10-page affidavit filed by Detective Sgt. James Vooris of the Major Crimes Unit.
At the request of police Roberts created a video re-enactment last summer that reportedly shows a friend had kicked the baby at the house in Derby. As Roberts narrated the video, a toy doll is kicked and flies into the air before disappearing out of view of the camera, Vooris wrote.
Dr. James Metz, division chief of child abuse at the UVM Children’s Hospital was asked to review the death in November 2020. Metz said the medical evidence does not support the claims by Roberts that a friend kicked the baby in the head. The injuries, including one to an eye that caused it to go blind, were more consistent with a shaking type injury, the doctor told police.
Metz said his August 2021 report was based on studying more than 3,000 pages of medical records, the medical examiner’s report, another 321 pages of accompanying documents, the video reenactment and a 6-page transcript of a police interview with Roberts from last June.
Vermont Superior Court Judge Lisa Warren determined there was probable cause to charge Roberts and signed an arrest warrant Thursday. She also ordered Roberts be held without bail when arrested. Roberts remained in custody in the State of Tennessee pending a determination if he will fight extradition to Vermont
Roberts, who is Madison’s biological father, was previously charged and convicted in Vermont Superior Court in Newport for first degree aggravated domestic assault in the case as a result of the intentional injuries sustained by the baby in February 2001, police said.
A judge ordered Roberts to serve four to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to the felony charge, police said. Roberts said he was released from prison in April 2011.
Dr. Richard Atkinson of the chief medical examiner’s office in Massachusetts said the child died from “complications of remote acceleration/deceleration of the head” (traumatic brain injury) and the manner of death was listed as homicide,” a court affidavit said.
The mother was Tammy J. Hildreth, now 43, police said. She, Roberts and the infant lived at 2806 Nelson Hill Road in Derby at the time. Hildreth also had a 4-year-old daughter at the time.
Hildreth said she went shopping about 9:30 a.m. Feb. 3, 2001 and Roberts was alone at home with his infant daughter, police said. Roberts said Destiny developed some respiratory issues and he took her to a neighbor’s home, police said. They later went to North Country Hospital before the baby was transferred to the Burlington hospital.
Tammy and Timothy Simoneau adopted the injured child May 5, 2003 and legally had her name changed, Vooris said.
The case began to unfold after the child arrived at the former Fletcher Allen HealthCare, now the UVM Medical Center on Feb. 4, 2001. Then-South Burlington Police Detective Jeff Martel, who was assigned to the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations was summoned to the pediatric intensive care unit at the hospital, Vooris said.
Martel said hospital personnel reported the infant was in respiratory arrest and a CAT scan revealed brain damage. The medical staff believed it was a case of intentional child abuse, Vooris wrote in his court affidavit. Doctors said it appeared to be “shaken baby syndrome,” he said.
Roberts, who also had lived with his parents in the town of Holland, was interviewed multiple times, including on Nov. 16, 2020, by Vooris and Tennessee police while he was at work at Moomba Boats in Maryville, Tenn. Roberts said he was aware that his daughter had died.
He claimed he had been out of his daughter’s life since she was six weeks old because he had a “lousy ... lawyer.” Roberts blamed the injuries on a man who had stayed at the Derby house. Roberts said Hildreth and the friend conspired against him to blame him for the injuries, Vooris wrote.
Roberts maintained the other man came after him and in the process kicked Destiny in the face, Vooris wrote. Roberts said he then proceeded to beat up the second man.
“I beat the crap out of him,” Roberts said. He said he had never told that story until being confronted that day, 19 years later, Vooris wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.