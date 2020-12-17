BARRE — A Washington man has changed his pleas in a case where he is accused of setting a vehicle on fire with the blaze spreading to and destroying multiple businesses in Barre in January.
Glenn I. Hill, 41, pleaded no contest via phone Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of second-degree arson and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. Hill also pleaded guilty to giving false information to law enforcement, negligent operation of a vehicle and driving with a suspended license. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 12 where the state will argue for a sentence of three to 10 years to serve. Hill's attorney, Andrew Pappone, will argue for a lesser sentence. Pappone said Hill pleaded no contest to the arson and reckless endangerment charges because he has no memory of what happened.
James Pontbriand, who was working as a detective with Barre City police at the time, said in his affidavit fire crews were called out to a structure fire on Boynton Street on Jan. 11. Pontbriand is now the police chief in Berlin.
At the scene, fire crews found a granite shed fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters from Montpelier, Barre Town, Williamstown and East Montpelier were called to assist Barre City in putting out the blaze. The fire wasn’t declared under control until the next morning.
According to the owner of the building, nobody had been in it for weeks. The building, constructed in 1908, was home to Hardrock Granite, which leased space to P&E Drafting. The company allowed another company — P&G Sandblast — to store some stone in the building and Todd Anderson of Anderson Finishing Co. had worked there “periodically.”
Pontbriand said the building and everything inside it were considered a total loss. He said the damage was estimated at well over $1 million.
Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed a maroon Jeep Cherokee driving into the driveway of Hardrock Granite, according to court records. Pontbriand said the Jeep then left the area at a high rate of speed and shortly after black smoke is seen rising from the business. A witness told police the Jeep nearly hit him while it was leaving the granite shed, according to court records.
He said an investigation showed a Ford Mustang found at the scene belonged to Hill, who had worked on and off in the granite industry, including for Hardrock Granite. Pontbriand said the company had allowed him to store the car on the property while he was in the process of moving.
He said police located Hill at his home on Jan. 12, but he was extremely intoxicated. Pontbriand said Hill became defensive while being questioned and asked whether he was being accused of starting the fire, so police stopped the interview. He said Hill was evasive with investigators when talking about his living situation.
Pontbriand said police spoke to Hill again the next day and he denied being at the scene at the time the fire was set, and told police he didn’t start the fire. Hill told police he went to pick up his daughter at the time of the fire and didn’t notice the smoke or the scene the fire had caused. Pontbriand said the smoke could be seen for miles and the streets were filled with onlookers.
Pontbriand said Hill denied stopping anywhere while picking up his daughter, though a search warrant executed on Hill’s vehicle revealed a receipt from McDonald’s that was printed shortly after the fire was called in.
Pontbriand said he asked Hill about the Mustang. He told Pontbriand he bought the car for his son and was using the car as a reward if his son got a job and became self-sufficient.
Pontbriand said he spoke to a family member of Hill’s who reported the morning of the fire Hill had become upset with his son because he had not done anything to improve his situation. The family member told Pontbriand Hill left the residence upset.
Pontbriand said investigators started looking closer at the car and discovered the driver’s side door was open at the time the fire started. He said the car had been stored with a cover on it previously. He said evidence showed the fire likely started at the car.
He said Hill has an app on his phone that tracks his GPS location. He said the app showed Hill was at the granite shed at the time of the fire.
