BARRE — A Wheelock man has admitted to pleasuring himself inside Kohl’s stores in Berlin and South Burlington.
Shawn Ramsey-Digiulio, 26, pleaded guilty via phone Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct and a misdemeanor count of prohibited conduct. Ramsey-Digiulio has been given a two-year deferred sentence and placed on probation. If he successfully completes probation, the convictions could be expunged from his record. If he violates, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The state amended a second felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct to misdemeanor prohibited conduct, per the plea agreement.
For the incident in Berlin, Officer Daniel W. Withrow, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit he received a report on May 17, 2019, about a man who had been pleasuring himself inside the store. Withrow said he went to the store and spoke to an employee who showed him surveillance footage of the store and the male in question who was later identified as Ramsey-Digiulio.
Withrow said the footage showed Ramsey-Digiulio walking around the men’s clothing section with a cellphone in his hand. He said Ramsey-Digiulio then walked to a corner with his back to the camera, and stood there looking around. Withrow said it appeared Ramsey-Digiulio was pleasuring himself in the corner of the store and is seen flicking his hand towards the ground when he walks away.
Withrow said two shirts that Ramsey-Digiulio wiped his hands on were later seized as evidence and were valued at $19.98 total.
For the misdemeanor conviction, Officer Martin Maloney, of the South Burlington police, said in his affidavit two days later Ramsey-Digiulio was reportedly at the Kohl’s in that city doing the same thing. He said Ramsey-Digiulio was wearing the same shirt he was wearing in the surveillance footage from Berlin.
Maloney said surveillance footage from the store in South Burlington showed Ramsey-Digiulio walking to the shoe section of the store and stopping for about a minute. He said Ramsey-Digiulio looked around nervously and left behind stains on the carpet.
Maloney said he later spoke with Ramsey-Digiulio who admitted to pleasuring himself in that store, but he didn’t think he had finished.
Avi Springer, Ramsey-Digiulio’s attorney, said in court Wednesday his client’s behavior was a “manifestation of unaddressed issues” from past trauma. Springer said his client is currently in counseling and immediately felt remorse and shame after these incidents.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
