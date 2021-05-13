BARRE — A Plainfield man on probation for possessing child pornography is accused of violating that probation by being on social media and accessing pornography.
Scott Jameson, 69, was sentenced in February to 5 to 10 years, all suspended, and placed on probation for 10 years on two felony counts of possession of child pornography. Jameson pleaded guilty to the crimes in October.
According to court records, the state Attorney General’s office received five tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about possible child pornography that was uploaded to Microsoft’s Bing search engine. The files showed a nude girl who appeared to be younger than 13 years old.
An investigation showed the IP address that had uploaded the images had been assigned to Jameson’s home, according to court records.
Police executed a search warrant on Jameson’s home in November 2019 and found multiple electronic devices, as well as printed images of child and adult pornography. Jameson told police some of the child pornography photos were of children around 12 years old and others were of children younger than 16 years old, according to court records. Investigators said on Jameson’s computer police found images of children engaging in sex acts with other children or being sexually assaulted by adults.
Jameson’s probation conditions state he is not allowed to access social media or use the internet to access pornography.
According to the affidavit of Probation Officer Amber Gibbs, Jameson’s electronic devices had software installed on them that monitors and reports his internet usage to his probation officer. Gibbs said a report came in from that software on April 27 stating Jameson had been using the social media platform TikTok.
Gibbs said Jameson met with her and another probation officer later that day and Jameson admitted to using TikTok and Instagram, another social media platform, regularly.
Gibbs said she asked to look at Jameson’s cellphone and he gave her consent. She said he told her she would find “a lot of pornography videos and photos.”
The officer said the phone had pornographic images on it of television characters known to be younger than 18.
Jameson denied the probation violation at a hearing in Washington County criminal court in Barre Thursday.
