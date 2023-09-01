BARRE — A man accused of trying to light a Molotov cocktail on fire on another man’s property, vandalizing a family member’s vehicle and other crimes has been released so he can live at his home in Maine while the cases against him are pending.

John T. Neville, 51, is facing 20 criminal charges in Washington County criminal court in Barre, including a felony count of attempted first-degree arson, a felony count of unlawful mischief, a misdemeanor count of simple assault, a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence for a second time, as well as multiple misdemeanor counts alleging he violated conditions of release and an abuse prevention order.

