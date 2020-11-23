CABOT – Vermont State Police say an intoxicated Walden man crashed his vehicle, threatened nearby homeowners with a baseball bat after they came to help him and then later tried to break into their Cabot home.
Shane Tetreault, 43, is in Vermont Superior Court in Barre to face criminal charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, burglary and driving while intoxicated, third offense, police said.
Tetreault also faces counts for impeding a police officer, resisting arrest, criminal threatening, negligent operation and driving while his license is suspended, police said.
Troopers responded to Dubray Road in Cabot for a single vehicle crash about 8:08 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival police found one man who appeared to be heavily intoxicated laying in the grass on the side of the road, Trooper Jacob Fox said.
The vehicle had crashed off the left side of the road, police said.
Tetreault, who did not identify himself for several hours, became agitated and aggressive toward the responding state troopers and refused to cooperate.
The good Samaritans from Cabot, who were not identified by police, came to his aid, only to be threatened, Sgt. Bill Warner said. They retreated to their home and Tetreault appeared there and tried to enter, Warner said.
Troopers lodged him at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town for lack of $25,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.