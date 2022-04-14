HYDE PARK — Vermont State Police say a man stabbed and killed a transgender woman in Morristown.
State officials and advocates have decried the killing.
Seth Brunell, 43, pleaded not guilty by video Thursday in Lamoille County criminal court in Hyde Park to a felony count of second-degree murder. If convicted, Brunell faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with a presumptive minimum sentence of 20 years. He was ordered held without bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Detective Sgt. Isaac Merriam, of the State Police, said in his affidavit the Lamoille North Supervisory Union called the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday to report a gray Subaru was parked at the supervisory union’s administrative offices in Hyde Park. Merriam said officials reported the vehicle had been there for some time and someone inside was smoking a cigarette.
The detective said sheriff’s deputies made contact with the people inside the vehicle who were Brunell and Fern Feather, 29, of Hinesburg. Merriam said the pair told law enforcement they were looking for a place to walk their dogs and they thought they were using a public parking lot.
The detective said Brunell had made comments about recently being released from the state psychiatric hospital in Berlin. He said Brunell reported he had been cited for stealing a vehicle that he used to drive himself to the hospital. Merriam said the pair then left the parking lot.
At about 10:15 a.m. that same day, Merriam said someone called 911 to report someone was lying in the roadway on Duhamel Road in Morristown. The caller reported a male was standing next to the body and was using a cellphone, according to court records.
The detective said the caller reported she asked the male if everything was OK and he responded calmly that he had been attacked and the person on the ground was dead. He said the caller reported there was a gray Subaru at the scene.
Merriam said police arrived on scene and found Brunell sitting in the Subaru talking on a cellphone. He said two dogs were lying next to the person in the roadway.
The detective said Brunell told police the person on the ground was “Fern.”
Merriam said Brunell told police he and Feather had “been hanging out for a couple of days” and Feather had “picked me up hitchhiking.”
Brunell told police Feather had attacked him because Feather wanted Brunell to perform a sex act on Feather and he refused, according to court records.
Merriam said no weapons were found on Brunell when he was taken into custody.
He said Brunell reported, “I was just protecting myself.”
The detective said police did not observe any injuries or blood on Brunell. He said Brunell’s jeans were clean and his shirt was not damaged.
Merriam said a witness called police shortly after the 911 call to report Brunell had called her and told her he had killed Feather. She told police Brunell had reported that Feather had come on to him in a sexual manner, according to court records.
Merriam said the witness reported she had been friends with Feather for a couple years. He said she told police she had spoken with Feather on the phone at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. She told police Feather had reported Feather was with Brunell and the pair were planning to go to Feather’s home, according to court records. Merriam said the witness reported the conversation seemed normal and nothing stood out. He said she reported she believed Feather and Brunell had met a few days prior.
About an hour later, the witness told police Brunell called her using Feather’s phone to report, “I killed Fern,” according to court records. Merriam said the witness reported Brunell told her Feather “had come on to me and was going crazy.”
The detective said the witness reported when Brunell learned police were on the way to the scene he said, “I should run.”
Merriam said Brunell told police he didn’t do anything wrong and was in fear of his life.
The detective said police spoke to the registered owner of the Subaru who reported she had known Feather for years and let Feather use her vehicle. Merriam said the witness reported Feather had picked up a hitchhiker and reported he seemed like a good guy. The detective said the witness described Feather as a good, loving person.
Merriam said police found a knife with a 12-inch blade at the scene of the killing. He said the knife had blood on it and there was a large puncture wound in Feather’s chest.
Feather’s cause of death was determined to be a stab wound to the chest, according to court records.
State officials decried the killing.
House Speaker Jill Krowinski, a Democrat, said in a statement Wednesday Feather, “was tragically taken from this world too soon, like so many other transgender people who are targeted in bias-driven attacks. While the investigation is ongoing, we know that hate and ignorance leads to these types of attacks, and that transgender people are four times more likely to be a victim of physical violence.”
Krowinski said the state needs to continue to work to make Vermont “a more equitable place and be clear that hate has no place in our state. Now, more than ever, I encourage everyone to reach out to their family, friends, and community members in the LGBTQ+ community to offer support and reiterate that we will not stop the work to make this a safer, healthier place for all those that come across our borders.”
Gov. Phil Scott didn’t mention Feather specifically, but he released a statement Wednesday saying he has seen “disturbing hostility towards the transgender community” across the country.
“Unfortunately, recent events show we are not immune to this in Vermont, and we must commit to continuing our work to make Vermont a more inclusive and welcoming place,” Scott said.
Both Scott and Krowinski cited rhetoric from the state Republican party and the chair of the Burlington republican party attacking legislators who support a bill that would allow minors to seek gender-affirming treatment without parental consent.
Christopher-Aaron Felker, chair of the Burlington GOP, tweeted out photos of sponsors of the bill and called them “groomers,” implying they are trying to prey on children.
Krowinski said, “It was sickening to see these anti-LGBTQ+ attacks were used as a fundraising mechanism and used terminology that has long been used as a way to frame the LGBTQ+ community as dangerous to children.”
The governor, who is a Republican, said, “To Vermonters in the LGBTQA+ community, I want you to know we stand with you and support you but know we have more work to do.”
The Pride Center of Vermont said in a Facebook post Wednesday, “We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our community members, Fern Feather. Fern brought such joy to so many who were honored to know them and we grieve the loss of their light in this world.”
Friends and loved ones described Feather as a caring, positive and sweet person. One said Feather didn’t like the phrase “kill two birds with one stone” because it was too violent. They said Feather preferred, “plant two flowers with one seed.”
Last year, Vermont became one of 14 states to remove the so-called LGBTQ+ “panic” defense, also known as the “gay panic defense.” That’s a legal tactic where a defendant, typically a cisgendered man, argues violence used against someone was justified because of the victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Advocates say this kind of defense is used to justify acts of bias, prejudice and hate.
Some residents have said what Brunell is accused of is a hate crime and he is trying to use this kind of defense by telling police Feather attacked him after he turned down Feather’s advances. The state can add a hate crime enhancement to the charges it brings against someone if there is evidence showing the crime was motivated by the victim’s race, color, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation or if they are a member of another protected group. Such an enhancement has not been made to the murder charge Brunell faces.
Brunell is represented by attorney David Sleigh.
