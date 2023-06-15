BURLINGTON — Nathan Carman, of Vernon, who has been facing charges of murder of his mother at high sea and multiple swindles, is dead.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford granted a motion Thursday morning from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont to dismiss all charges against Carman after prosecutors learned the defendant was dead.
The one paragraph filing said the office had been notified by the U.S. Marshal Service that Carman was dead. It did not elaborate.
Vermont News First learned that Carman, 29, reportedly had taken his own life. He has been held at the Cheshire County Jail in Keene, New Hampshire.
A spokesperson for U.S. Attorney Nikolas “Kolo” Kerest said the office would have nothing to add to the motion asking the judge to dismiss the indictment.
Carman had been facing three counts of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and one count of fraud for falsely claiming the sinking of his boat, “Chicken Pox.”
He is charged with killing Linda Carman, his mother, in September 2016 “willfully, deliberately, maliciously, and with premeditation.” The homicide happened “within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States,” the indictment said.
The murder charge carried a possible life sentence in prison. Each fraud charge carries up to 10 years.
The indictment also maintains Carman killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, as he slept at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in December 2013 as part of a scheme to obtain money and property from his estate. He was shot twice, and nobody has been charged with the homicide.
Nathan Carman bought a SIG Sauer rifle at Shooter’s Outpost in Hooksett, New Hampshire, on Nov. 11, 2013, and that it was used as part of an inheritance scam that covered nearly a decade, prosecutors and the indictment spell out.
After Chakalos’ death, Carman received $550,000 as a beneficiary from two bank accounts that his grandfather had set up — payable upon his death.
Carman moved to Vernon in 2014 from an apartment in Bloomfield, Connecticut. He was unemployed much of the time. Carman became low on funds by fall 2016, according to prosecutors.
That is when authorities said a death plan was developed to take his mother fishing near Block Island, Rhode Island, and manipulated the boat so he could get it to sink. Carman was found adrift in an inflatable raft eight days later. The body of his mother was never recovered.
Carman was arrested May 10, 2022, at his Windham County home and arraigned the next day in U. S. District Court in Rutland. He pleaded not guilty to the eight-count federal indictment.
Crawford later ordered Carman detained pending trial.