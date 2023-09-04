BURLINGTON – A New York man charged with a double shooting in Addison County that killed a local resident and wounded his brother in June pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court on Friday to an unrelated charge of possession of a firearm in Rutland County two years ago by a convicted felon.
Zaquikon T. Roy, 35, is charged with possessing a loaded .40-caliber pistol on April 7 and 8, 2021, according to the one-count indictment. The gun, which had been used in drug dealing, was seen in Rutland, Brandon and Fair Haven. It was recovered during a court-ordered search of the vehicle Roy was using, records show.
Courts records also show Roy, of Brooklyn, has five felony drug convictions Vermont, including sales, possession and conspiracy between 2009 and 2013. He also has a felony gun conviction in New York in 2019, records show.
Roy took exception during his court hearing about a detention motion that maintains he is wanted in Addison County on charges, including second-degree murder; manslaughter; attempted second-degree murder; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime, records show.
Roy insisted that he had never been arraigned on the five felony and one misdemeanor charges.
"I haven't been charged with anything," Roy insisted. "I have not been charged with any of these charges."
He also disputed a claim by the prosecution that he is facing three unserved arrest warrants.
Roy has not appeared in court to enter a plea for those state charges, but Vermont Superior Court records in Middlebury show he does have six criminal charges pending against him. No arraignment date has been set because he is in federal custody.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle said Roy and his lawyer, Chief Federal Defender Michael Desautels, are free to file a motion seeking reconsideration of the detention order that was imposed when he was first picked up.
Meanwhile, Desautels did request 90 days to investigate the 2021 gun case and to consider filing pre-trial motions. Desautels noted he would need time to track down details of his client's criminal record.
Doyle set a Nov. 30 deadline.
Roy is a part-time Vermont resident, having lived in recent years in the Rutland area and most recently with a St. Albans area woman, who was present during the fatal shooting in Leicester, police said. He also has an address in Highgate, state court records show.
The Addison County charges stem from the shooting of two brothers: one died from gunshot wounds to the upper body; one was critically wounded the night of June 4.
Roy is charged with killing Scott D. Lanpher, 35, and seriously wounding Larry L. Lanpher Jr., 31, at a camper at 1352 U.S. 7 about 9:55 p.m., State Police said.
State Police Detective Sgt. Seth Richardson said a joint investigation, including Brandon and Middlebury police led to the six criminal charges against Roy, who also is known as Chris Atwood.
Addison County's new state's attorney Eva P. Vekos filed the charges on June 8 and Judge David Fenster found probable cause. Vekos also asked that the charges and warrants be placed under seal because Roy was on the run. The charges became known when the FBI arrested Roy in Lewiston, Maine, on Aug. 10 on the gun case and for a federal Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution warrant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller, in her detention motion, stated the double shooting case remains under investigation, but noted that some recent information indicated that Roy was in Leicester to sell drugs when the Lanpher brothers were shot. Fuller said there is some belief that the two brothers and others may have been attempting to steal money and drugs from Roy and that he shot them during the dispute.
She said Roy first fled to New York City after the homicide and family members were contacted urging him to surrender. Instead, investigators determined Roy fled to Maine and spotted him leaving an apartment building on foot on Aug. 10.
Fuller noted that Roy was caught after a short foot chase. He was found with 11 grams of crack cocaine and a cellphone, she said. The apartment contained a 9-mm firearm, cash and numerous cellphones.
"In short while on the run from a murder charge, Roy went back to drug trafficking, firearms possession and fleeing from law enforcement," Fuller wrote. She noted it fits his pattern of committing new crimes while other charges are pending.