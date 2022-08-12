BARRE — It took two tries, but a short-handed school board just filled a vacant seat with a former member, while setting the stage for what will be a multi-million-dollar upgrade to Spaulding High School, and responding to a recent public records request by acknowledging a mistake was made.

A night that began with some confusion about the process for appointing one of four applicants to replace Renee Badeau after her recent resignation, ended hours later with board members clearly divided over whom to choose.

