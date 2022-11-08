20221109_bta_Barre Town voting 1
House of Representative candidates Topper McFaun and Gina Galfetti, right, speak with voters Tuesday outside the polls in Barre Town.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

Exit polling across central Vermont on Tuesday would suggest the statewide ballot item on reproductive rights, Article 22, was a leading driver for getting voters out to the polls.

Members of the Community News Service, a reporting collaborative between Vermont newspapers and students of the University of Vermont, stopped by polling places around the state to conduct exit interviews. In central Vermont, the CNS team got an earful from voters in four communities: Barre, Berlin, East Montpelier and Montpelier.

