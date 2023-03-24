Local glassblower Sam Lightner has always liked fire. Now, that affinity finally has a home.

Lightner, who’s been making art in the area for years, opened her own blown-glass gallery in November on Route 2 in Middlesex. The space — christened Lightner Glass — acts as a studio and a showcase of her work. Her shop’s shelves are stacked with colorful, reflective pieces she’s crafted — glassy silhouettes of fluorescent hearts, feathers, cups, ceiling lights and more.

