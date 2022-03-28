MONTPELIER — The principal’s job at Main Street Middle School appears to be Julie Conrad’s to lose because she is the only candidate still in the running to replace Katie Barea.
One of three finalists recently selected by an interview team, Conrad is the last woman standing after the other two candidates withdrew their names from consideration.
That’s good news for Conrad, who currently serves as middle school principal at Georgia Elementary and Middle School in Franklin County and remained interested in joining the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District’s administrative team heading into Monday afternoon’s “meet and greet’ in the middle school library.
Designed to provide the community an opportunity to meet Conrad and Conrad with the chance to meet the community, the 90-minute session was part of a suddenly streamlined process that won’t require Superintendent Libby Bonesteel to conduct multiple interviews. Just one.
Four years after securing her first principal’s job, Conrad is hoping to land her second in a central Vermont school district that is undergoing something of an administrative makeover.
Though Barea isn’t leaving the district, she is leaving Main Street Middle School to become the new principal at nearby Union Elementary School over the summer. Montpelier High School Principal Renee DeVore is leaving at the end of the school year, and her successor, Jason Gingold, was just hired.
That leaves the looming Main Street vacancy and a search that appears to be nearing an end even if it didn’t quite go according to script.
Conrad can’t be blamed for that and she isn’t a finalist by accident. Her résumé includes a rich mix of educational experience that ranges from classroom teacher and consultant to Agency of Education employee and school principal.
After graduating from the University of Vermont in 2000, Conrad taught math for 10 years at Colchester High School. While at Colchester, she also started consulting through the Vermont Higher Education Collaborative’s “Teaching All Secondary Students” program, as well as through the state Agency of Education.
Conrad left the classroom in 2010 to become the agency’s mathematics assessment coordinator — a job she held for three years before spending a year as program manager for UVM’s Vermont Math Initiative.
Conrad returned to public education in 2014 when she was hired as mathematics coordinator for the Mount Abraham Unified School District — a job she left in 2019 after earning her master’s degree in educational leadership from the Upper Valley Graduate School of Education.
Since 2019, Conrad has served as middle school principal of the pre-K-8 school in Georgia.
