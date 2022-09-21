PLAINFIELD — Officials still aren't quite ready to announce when the Main Street bridge will be closed for resurfacing, but they're hoping for the first week of October.
Last year, the town installed a pedestrian walkway on the south side of the Main Street bridge. That project revealed previously unknown structural issues with the bridge that need to be addressed. A membrane between the concrete of the bridge and the road surface didn’t seal properly when the bridge was resurfaced in 2006. This has caused erosion of the bridge’s concrete.
The contractor the town used for the walkway, Daniels Construction, of Ascutney, has told the town it can resurface the bridge this year as part of the walkway project. The project had included some resurfacing on that side of the bridge anyway.
The town had planned on using a one-lane approach for the work so that traffic on Route 2 would not be cut off from the lower village, which houses businesses and the town's fire department. That work would take three months to complete. But town officials recently learned that wasn't possible because the bridge would likely not structurally support heavy vehicles driving up on the north side sidewalk, as proposed, for three months. Officials said without the sidewalk, there isn't enough space for bigger vehicles, like fire trucks, to drive over the bridge while work is underway.
Instead, the town opted last week to completely close the bridge for vehicle traffic for about a month for the resurfacing work. Officials have said the new pedestrian walkway will remain open while work is underway.
Tammy Farnham, who resigned from the select board earlier this year but has stayed on as project manager for the walkway project, told the board at its regular meeting on Tuesday that Daniels still is working on its traffic control plan for the work. Farnham said once the plan is approved, construction signs will be ordered and installed. She told the board the company also is working on a revised estimate for the work which will be reviewed by the engineering firm hired by the town and the state. The state had found a federal grant for $375,000, with $75,000, or 20%, of that coming from the town for its match for the work using a one-lane approach. Farnham told the board a complete bridge closure means the project will cost less.
She said Daniels has secured a special type of pressure washer for the project for the beginning of October.
“Everybody's intending to get started as soon as possible, but we are still working on these details,” she said, noting the town only signed off on the bridge's complete closure Thursday.
Board member Sasha Thayer said the town will try to get the word out when a start date is known.
Town officials had discussed possibly using some of the town's $377,245 it has received in pandemic relief dollars to help prop up businesses impacted by the bridge's closure.
Resident George Cushing, who has been appointed to the town committee charged with looking over proposals for how that money could be used, disagreed with that idea.
Cushing said other towns have been trying to use their funds in ways that help the most town residents possible. Officials in Barre Town have said they want to take this approach, prioritizing maximum impact over projects that would help a select few.
He suggested residents make a point to spend their dollars at impacted businesses in the lower village while the bridge is closed instead of using the funds.
Farnham said she agreed with Cushing. She said these funds are an opportunity for the town.
She said, “and I would hate to have us waste that” on a project that would only last about a month. She said the hope is these pandemic relief dollars would go toward things that would last longer than that.
Thayer said supporting businesses has been a consistent piece of the use of the funds.
She said the Plainfield Co-op, which is in the lower village, reported it lost tens of thousands of dollars during the pandemic lockdown.
“People in our community work for the co-op. The co-op serves a lot of people in the community,” she said.
Thayer said the co-op impacts the community and she supported maintaining it, calling Cushing's and Farnham's stance a "narrow view" of the use of the funds.
"I would not like to see us rule out the use (of the funds) to keep this institution going,” she said, adding other lower village businesses also need support.
Thayer had suggested creating a foliage trail to help draw people to the town who would then patronize the businesses.
Keith Swann, a member of the Friends of the Plainfield Town Hall Opera House, a volunteer organization that maintains the building, said his organization has discussed holding a fundraising event for businesses. Swann said the event could be showing a film or something musical.
