PLAINFIELD — The Main Street bridge resurfacing is ahead of schedule and officials say they've been told the bridge should be back open to traffic on Thursday, possibly sooner.
The project initially started in 2013 after the town sought a study looking into traffic calming. The study suggested a pedestrian walkway on the west side of the Main Street bridge to make that part of town safer for pedestrians. The project had included installing some sidewalk and a crosswalk on Route 2 so residents could easily walk from the lower village to the Town Hall and Opera House on Route 2. The state has told the town it will handle installing the sidewalk when it overhauls the intersection at Route 2 and Main Street in a few years.
The initial plan called for installing a prefabricated walkway on the side of the concrete bridge. But officials were later told that wasn't possible because such a walkway would not conform to the village's historic district designation.
The plan then changed to widening the bridge to allow a walkway.
Construction started last year and immediately ran into some issues. Workers found a “void” under a concrete wall on the west side of the bridge that needed to be filled. They also had to install an entrance on a building next to the bridge to make the building more accessible while the project was underway.
Then workers discovered the membrane between the bridge and the road surface did not seal properly when the bridge was last resurfaced in 2006. This has led to erosion in the bridge's concrete from water getting between the membrane and the concrete.
The walkway project then morphed to include bridge repair and complete resurfacing.
Local officials had hoped to keep one lane of the bridge open while the project was underway so those in the lower village wouldn't be cut off from quick access to Route 2. The town's fire department sits in the lower village and business owners reported they would be cut off from customers on Route 2.
But the town was told a one-lane approach wasn't possible because the sidewalk on the east side of the bridge would likely not structurally support heavy trucks, like delivery and firetrucks, driving over it for the three months it would take to complete the work.
While painful, local officials were told a complete bridge closure would see the work done in about a month. Without an alternative in sight and with Daniels Construction, the contractor the town has hired for the work, ready to go, the town decided to close the bridge built in 1927.
The bridge was closed Oct. 10 and local officials got their first bit of good news: The bridge was not as damaged as feared and could be repaired during the shutdown. If the damage were more extensive, officials had discussed paving it over and addressing it at a later date when they had the funding to do so.
Tammy Farnham, the project manager, reported if the weather cooperated, the plan was to install the new membrane Monday and pave the bridge Wednesday, and cooperate the weather did.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the select board discussed the bridge. Board Chair Jim Volz said the bridge could be open as soon as Wednesday evening, about a week ahead of schedule. Volz said drivers should expect the bridge to be back open Thursday.
The town had considered offering financial assistance to businesses impacted by the bridge's closure. Thayer said the board hasn't received any such requests. She said the town's highway department hasn't said the closure has been too burdensome.
While the detour caused some issues with reports of people speeding and driving erratically on back roads in town, there haven't been any reports of the bridge's closure causing issues for emergency responders.
Volz said, “I think we ended up being very lucky with this whole project.”
Resident George Cushing said, “there's a lot of happy campers” when residents heard the bridge will soon be back open.
