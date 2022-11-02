PLAINFIELD — The Main Street bridge resurfacing is ahead of schedule and officials say they've been told the bridge should be back open to traffic on Thursday, possibly sooner.

The project initially started in 2013 after the town sought a study looking into traffic calming. The study suggested a pedestrian walkway on the west side of the Main Street bridge to make that part of town safer for pedestrians. The project had included installing some sidewalk and a crosswalk on Route 2 so residents could easily walk from the lower village to the Town Hall and Opera House on Route 2. The state has told the town it will handle installing the sidewalk when it overhauls the intersection at Route 2 and Main Street in a few years.

