EAST MONTPELIER — One school district’s desire to mail ballots to registered voters and another’s resistance to abandoning its fledgling practice of commingling ballots from its 18 towns before counting them could fuel confusion in the run-up to Town Meeting Day.
There isn’t a simple solution and, as was the case earlier this year, there could be unintended consequences. One of them could weaken the voices of voters in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester with respect to one of two school budgets they’ll decide come March.
Both of those budgets — one for the five-town, six-school Washington Central Unified Union School District and the other for the 18-town Central Vermont Career Center School District — are being crafted. Ballots for both districts will be finalized in January, and while the Washington Central School Board again wants permission from officials in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester to mail school ballots to all active registered voters in those communities, that isn’t a practical option for the board of the career center.
It wasn’t a slam dunk for the Washington Central board earlier this year, but eventually officials in Berlin relented, Middlesex followed suit and school ballots went out to voters in all five towns.
Washington Central voters had to separately ask for a second ballot that none had seen before and many didn’t know existed. That ballot requested permission to create a new 18-town school district to operate the Barre-based Central Vermont Career Center.
The new district was handily approved, 7,493-1688, though turnout predictably was underwhelming given the novelty of the request and the fact those ballots were essentially orphaned in towns, like those in Washington Central, that automatically sent most ballots to voters.
But they couldn’t do the same with the one for the career center.
If obtaining approval from five towns to shift to universal mail-in voting was a challenge in Washington Central, getting 18 towns is nearly impossible.
Montpelier had hoped to shift to universal mail-in voting for Town Meeting Day elections, but the select board in Roxbury, which shares a school district with Montpelier, wouldn’t consent. Faced with the prospect of automatically sending out the city ballot and requiring voters to request the school ballot, city councilors in Montpelier chose to abandon the initiative.
Barre and Barre Town have both signaled they aren’t interested in universal mail-in voting for local elections, and have questioned the Central Vermont Career Center board’s insistence on “commingling” ballots — a decision town clerks around the region have argued is both unnecessary and inconvenient.
The commingling process requires transporting ballots from 18 towns to a central location so they can be fed into vote tabulating machines where one result is produced, instead of adding the results of the 18 towns together to determine the outcome.
The clerks recently proposed an alternative that would have preserved a measure of anonymity with respect to town-by-town results by suggesting ballots could be commingled, and results reported, from the six school districts who send students to the career center.
Washington Central is one of them, and it already commingles ballots from Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester before reporting a result. If the board of the career center agreed, a single school ballot that includes Washington Central questions, as well as the career center questions could be produced, counted and results for both independently reported.
That would prevent Washington Central from sending ballots to all of its voters, but it would ensure the career center ballot was distributed to all who choose to vote by mail, and still allow for commingling at the member-district level.
Though no decisions have been made, several area towns — including those in Washington Central — likely will resume their pre-pandemic practice of conducting municipal business at town meeting in March. Still, all of those towns use Australian ballot for local elections, proposed zoning changes and bond issues. Earlier this year they used them for municipal budgets, too, and most — Berlin was an exception — mailed those ballots to all registered voters.
Though individual town clerks couldn’t say for sure when asked on Monday, several were skeptical select boards in their town would incur the expense associated with printing and postage to mail municipal ballots to all voters again this year.
That means in a town like East Montpelier, there would be at three separate ballots. The one from Washington Central could be mailed to all voters if select boards in all five towns agree. Municipal ballots could be as well, though the odds that happens again drop significantly if traditional town meetings return.
As for commingling, the career center board isn’t likely to budge on that, but it is entertaining a companion request that would allow clerks to arrange to transport and collectively count ballots for that school district in the days following Town Meeting Day election.
The item is expected to be discussed when the board meets on Dec. 5.
Meanwhile, the Washington Central board is sending members to present its proposal to all five select boards that must sign off on it in coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.