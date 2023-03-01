Vermont’s post offices have been experiencing staffing shortages since the pandemic began, and the U.S. Postal Service is still playing catch-up. But most officials seem unconcerned about the staffing problems impacting election mail in the run-up to Town Meeting Day.

“We’ve been aggressively hosting job fairs and trying to get the word out to bring in candidates,” said Steve Doherty, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service. “But we’re not getting the kind of turnout at the events that we need to fill all the positions that we have.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.