BARRE – Negotiations with unionized members of the city’s police department are set for an April 1 launch and ever the optimist, City Manager Steve Mackenzie is hoping a deal can get done before the current contract expires on June 30.
“That’s the goal,” said Mackenzie, who is readying to enter his final year on a job he accepted in 2010 and knows better than most that history isn’t on his side.
Delivering a ratified labor contract before the earlier agreement lapses remains on Mackenzie’s managerial “bucket list” despite a few near misses.
It hasn’t been for lack of trying.
The city has four municipal labor unions and, during his tenure, Mackenzie has helped negotiate five contracts with each of them.
More often than not, those negotiations have required calling in a mediator to help break an impasse and featured retroactive pay raises that in at least one case, covered more than a full fiscal year.
Four of the five contracts negotiated with police on Mackenzie’s watch have required assistance from a mediator — one was settled 11 months after the earlier agreement expired and another was nearly 14 months overdue.
The pattern pre-dates Mackenzie whose first round of police negotiations as manager wrapped up in record time. The new contract was ratified less than three months after the old one lapsed.
Things went downhill from there, but have gotten progressively better and if COVID-19 hadn’t slowed the start of the last round of police negotiations, the contract might have been settled before its start date last July instead of last October.
Mackenzie is using a similar script, but this year he said bargaining sessions won’t be canceled as negotiators scramble to come up with a safe alternative to face-to-face meetings.
Nearly a year into the pandemic, virtual meetings are now old hat to Mackenzie, as are virtual negotiations and for that matter, virtual mediation — like the session that led to the agreement with police last fall.
“We’re not going to have to postpone any sessions because of COVID,” said Mackenzie, who has been gearing up for a return to the bargaining table since mid-January and is one “coordination meeting” away from being ready.
The City Council has been briefed and their feedback solicited and, as has become his custom, Mackenzie has locked down dates for the first few bargaining sessions.
Mackenzie said four “biweekly” sessions have been scheduled. The first is set for April 1 and by mid-May, Mackenzie hopes to have a sense of where things are heading.
“We’re starting reasonably early. We’ll have four focused sessions and see where we’re at at the end,” he said. “We’ll know if we have a tentative agreement, if there’s one in sight, or if we’re going to need some help.”
If the latter is the case, wrapping up negotiations by June 30 probably won’t happen, but the fixed schedule should set the stage for a reasonably swift shift to mediation and avoid a protracted impasse.
“I’m looking forward to getting this started and getting it completed in a timely fashion,” Mackenzie said of negotiations with a 24-member bargaining unit that includes unionized police officers and emergency dispatchers.
With three other labor contracts to negotiate next year — two that expire days before he is scheduled to step down — Mackenzie said reaching an agreement with the police union will be a priority in coming months.
Unionized firefighters, as well as clerical and custodial staff, are each working under contracts that expire on June 30, 2022. Negotiations with those unions are expected to start next spring, according to Mackenzie, whose contract runs through July 8, 2022.
The city’s fourth municipal labor contract covers unionized members of its public works department. That agreement is set to lapse Dec. 31, 2022. Whoever is selected to replace Mackenzie will likely take the lead with respect to those negotiations.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
