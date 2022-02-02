BARRE — Maybe you can’t fight City Hall, but renovating it is both doable and desirable in Barre, where city councilors were told Tuesday night that putting a price tag on a rough plan to reorient offices and make the seat of city government more efficient and accessible will require professional help.
So said City Manager Steve Mackenzie, who predicted he’ll be long gone before any meaningful changes to the floor plan are completed.
Mackenzie, who plans to retire in July, told councilors a plan that has been advanced by department heads in their “spare time” over the past 18 months would address perceived operational shortcomings and fully utilize space vacated by the police department more than 15 years ago.
Some of that space has since been repurposed, some remains unused and Mackenzie said the latter provided the spark for a broader conversation he’s hoping to take to the next level.
The floor plan at City Hall hasn’t changed significantly since renovations that saw Council Chambers moved from the Prospect Street side of the building to the room’s current location nearly 30 years ago.
Mackenzie said those renovations didn’t address problems with the layout — in part because when they were completed, the police department and its emergency dispatch operations were occupying the space.
In an effort spearheaded by Human Resources Director Rikk Taft, Mackenzie said department heads have taken a comprehensive look at first-floor space with an eye toward addressing some longstanding issues. Some of those issues involve code compliance, others have been flagged by the city’s accountant, and some — like the fact that some department heads work on different sides of the building, or even on different floors, than staff they supervise — just don’t make sense.
The current layout isn’t particularly “user-friendly,” according to Taft, who got no argument from City Clerk Carol Dawes.
“Right now if you walk into the building and need to pay a delinquent tax bill, a water bill and license your dog, you need to go to three different windows and write three different checks,” Dawes said. “That’s lousy customer service.”
It’s a problem that could be rectified by making suitable room for the delinquent tax collector in the clerk’s office — addressing an audit finding that has consistently frowned on the fact payments are accepted in more than one location in City Hall.
Mackenzie said the broader solution likely will require phased improvements, and while initial steps have been taken — including last week’s temporary relocation of the city’s three-member finance department — he told councilors it’s probably time to start thinking about retaining an architect.
“I don’t see us going far without getting professional help,” he said, suggesting that the in-house planning process has identified what should go where, but department heads don’t have the time or the expertise to determine what that might cost, or to prepare bid-ready plans.
Mackenzie said that next step could easily take two years, if not longer, to complete. He said understanding the full scope of the project, as well as its projected price tag, is key to deciding what happens when, and where the money will come from.
“I’m not interested in initiating a project that’s going to cost $1 million and getting there in $50,000 bites,” Mackenzie said, using a round number.
Mackenzie said he is confident money — nearly $100,000 — that was included in a voter-approved bond issue that has finance $1.7 million in assorted projects would comfortably cover the cost of an architect.
Mackenzie said last week’s temporary relocation of the finance department to a vacant third-floor space in Alumni Hall doesn’t mean work on that portion of City Hall is ready to begin. However, plans reviewed by the council call for converting that area of the building into the future home of the department of planning, zoning and assessing services.
Those departments are located across the building’s main corridor from the city clerk’s office in a space, plans suggest, could be expanded into the former police station in order to create a new home for the city’s engineering, water and sewer departments. Most of those offices are located in the building’s lower level, and bringing them upstairs would consolidate them and make them more accessible to the public.
Eventually, the finance department, which doesn’t have much interaction with the public, would be moved into the basement space once it is vacated.
According to Mackenzie, the proposed layout enjoys the support of department heads even if the timeline for implementation — like the cost — isn’t yet clear.
“All it takes is money,” he said.
