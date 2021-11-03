BARRE — Tempers flared during the public portion of a Tuesday night City Council meeting and not just because of a pending request to fly a super-sized, city-owned flag over North Main Street on Veterans Day.
The special meeting that was initially scheduled so City Manager Steve Mackenzie could privately brief councilors on negotiations with unionized members of the local police department went off the rails long before talk turned to the flag.
By the time councilors voted to go into executive session to discuss labor negotiations, Mackenzie was beyond indignant; Councilor Jake Hemmerick was openly “frustrated;” Mayor Lucas Herring had struggled mightily to maintain control of the hybrid meeting; and former mayor Thomas Lauzon had weighed in from home.
“I just wanted to let the council know how much I appreciate and respect Steve Mackenzie and, quite frankly, I consider it an embarrassment to this city that so many of you do not,” Lauzon said as the turbulent public portion of the meeting was nearing an end.
It was the second time Lauzon spoke during the open session that spanned nearly 90 minutes, though he did so without Herring’s permission the first time.
“Right on, Steve!” Lauzon said after Mackenzie leveled a blistering rebuttal to what he described as an “uncalled for and unconscionable” assault on the job he has been doing for 11 years. He is likely to retire next July.
“I didn’t realize this was going to be ‘gang up on the manager and throw the manager under the bus … night,’” Mackenzie said after listening to an hour-long discussion of what he supposedly did — and didn’t do — with respect to the city-owned Wheelock Building.
Built as a law office in 1871, the iconic structure served as the decades-long home of the Barre Senior Center before being briefly converted into an antique shop and later abandoned. With the council’s blessing the Wheelock Building has served as the headquarters for the Barre Partnership since 2019 — a rent-free arrangement that was reached with the understanding the downtown organization would pay one-third of the heating costs and the Barre Rotary Club would be permitted to convert an unused upstairs office into an “emergency closet,” where supplies for families in need could be stored.
In what he had considered a formality, Mackenzie included authorization to execute leases with the partnership and the Rotary Club on the agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting before determining the council-approved lease with the partnership actually doesn’t expire until next September.
Mackenzie opened the meeting by suggesting they remove discussion of the partnership’s lease from the agenda, but still discuss a proposed lease formalizing the arrangement with the Rotary Club. He also asked the council to consider two threshold questions with respect to a flag application that the council is expected to discuss next week.
The council made those adjustments, but the proposed lease with the Rotary Club sparked a broader discussion that had new councilors raising questions about the well-documented discussions that led up to the current arrangement.
Before it was over Mackenzie was essentially accused of being both sloppy and slow — potentially leaving revenue-generating alternatives on the table in favor of providing office space for the Barre Partnership.
Herring said those characterizations — some leveled by Hemmerick and others by former council member Sue Higby — were at odds with the record that involved precisely the kind of public discussion both said is now warranted.
Rich Morey, who was on the council when those discussions played out and now serves as president of the Barre Partnership’s board, agreed. He noted requests for proposals — including one submitted by Higby on behalf of Studio Place Arts — were withdrawn during a process that featured a community meeting at the Wheelock Building.
Higby attended that meeting, but suggested on Tuesday night that it was a poor substitute for the fulsome public conversation that she believed was needed with respect to what is widely viewed as an architectural jewel in downtown Barre.
“It struck me as if it was … wired,” she said of a meeting that was held at the Wheelock Building on July 9, 2019.
Higby, Herring and Mackenzie were all that 2019 meeting. So were Morey and current council members Michael Boutin and Teddy Waszazak.
No one supported Higby’s notion the meeting was rigged, and those who were in the loop dispelled any suggestion there was ever a credible offer to buy the building.
Mackenzie, who was silent through most of the discussion, said Higby’s claim that she withdrew her proposal because he didn’t answer her questions was a “cop out,” adding the suggestion there might be some ulterior motive behind dealing with what he characterized as “an administrative oversight” was “reprehensible.”
Mackenzie was livid, and after councilors approved a one-year lease agreement that will lapse next September along with the one with the Barre Partnership, Barre’s lame-duck manager didn’t hold back.
“The aspersions that have been cast on me tonight are just terribly unacceptable,” he said. “They’re undeserved, they’re unwarranted, there’s no basis and I just want you to know I don’t like it,” Mackenzie said, defying Herring’s suggestion he take his concerns up privately with Higby and Hemmerick.
“This is a public meeting, and those comments are being made publicly I’m not going to do it in private,” he said, prompting the unsolicited endorsement from Lauzon.
— Flag debate
That was all before the meeting turned to the two “logistical” questions Mackenzie asked the council to answer with respect to a pending request to again display the giant, city-owned flag that was suspended for years above North Main Street in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The 20-foot by 30-foot flag was twice replaced and once defaced before it was taken down due to structural concerns that have since been addressed.
A previous request that the council approve the display of the same flag on Sept. 11 — to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the tragic event that precipitated its purchase — died for lack of a second.
It is unclear whether the votes are there to approve the current request.
Waszazak said blame for that rests with the applicant — Brian Judd — who he narrowly defeated to retain his Ward 2 seat in March. Judd’s subsequent request for a recount was denied; his appeal dismissed by a superior court judge and is pending before the Vermont Supreme Court.
Waszazak said he didn’t second Judd’s Sept. 11 request, and said he would oppose the Veterans Day proposal that he argued was a politically motivated “stunt” designed to attract attention and put the council in an “uncomfortable position.”
“You have to look at the intent, and I do not trust the intent about this,” Waszazak said, adding, “There are a lot better messengers than the current applicant (Judd).”
Hemmerick wholeheartedly agreed, launching a verbal assault on Judd, who attended the meeting remotely and never said a word.
“I saw him (Judd) leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection cheerleading neo-Nazis, white supremacists, cop-killing thugs that beat police officers with an American flag, calling for martial law,” Hemmerick said. “That intention is concerning.”
Hemmerick said he was comforted to know that other “upstanding organizations” — ones that haven’t filed “frivolous lawsuits” that are costing the city “thousands of dollars” — supported the request because, like Waszazak, he said he believed Judd’s motives were suspect.
“Is this sending a message that this is a safe haven for white supremacists? For insurrectionists?” he asked. “That’s not a message I want to send about my community. I want to send a message of patriotism and respect for law enforcement and law and order.”
Meanwhile, Hemmerick said he was troubled by the last-minute addition involving an item the council is expected to consider when it meets next week.
“Darn right I have concerns about this proposal, and darn right Manager Mackenzie I’m frustrated by the way the table was set tonight,” he said.
Mackenzie said he expressly informed councilors he needed guidance on two narrow issues before bringing the request to the council and didn’t expect, or want, a protracted discussion.
One of the issues involved insurance and whether the city would allow the flag display — as it had in the past — to be covered at no additional cost under the city’s policy; the other involved whether councilors would permit public works employees to hang the flag if the councilors were inclined to approve the display.
Councilors agreed insurance wouldn’t be a problem, but some questioned why Judd had any role in using city staff to display a city flag over a city street before Veterans Day.
Herring said based on the council’s comments, the answer may be none, and the request could be the city’s.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
