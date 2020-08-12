WILLIAMSTOWN — The race for Orange County’s lone Senate seat is now on and Susan Hatch-Davis won’t be in it.
The candidate with two last names was a two-time loser on Tuesday. Sen. Mark MacDonald, D-Williamstown, easily defeated Hatch-Davis, 2,165-1,217, earning the right to run for what would be his eleventh term in the state Senate.
Hatch-Davis, a former lawmaker, also lost a separate contested primary that was decided by voters in the six-town Orange-1 legislative district on Tuesday.
As the results in the Senate race came in late Tuesday night, MacDonald’s built a commanding lead. He beat Hatch-Davis – often decisively – in 10 of 11 towns. His only loss was in Washington where she lives and managed to narrowly beat him, 76-65.
On the strength of his win, MacDonald will advance to face Thetford Republican Bill Huff in November. Huff ran unopposed in Tuesday’s Republican primary and will try again to unseat MacDonald.
The race will be a rematch of the 2018 contest MacDonald won, 5,167-3,842.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.