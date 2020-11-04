WILLIAMSTOWN — Beaten badly in his backyard, Sen. Mark MacDonald, D-Williamstown, weathered that early storm and went on to easily defeat Republican challenger Bill Huff in a rematch that stuck to the script of their 2018 race.
MacDonald who earned a 12th term — the last 10 of them consecutively — representing Orange County in the Vermont Senate by defeating Huff, 5,007-4,195 after all the ballots were counted following Tuesday’s election.
It was a slightly better showing for Huff, a Thetford Republican, who lost the same race to MacDonald, 5,167-3,842, two years ago.
Huff jumped out to an early lead — beating MacDonald in his hometown, 1,017-747. Huff also managed to cobble together narrower wins in Chelsea — 388-311 — Washington — 312-272 — and Braintree — 358-335.
However, MacDonald won the remaining six towns — two by wide margins — and coasted to reelection over his Republican challenger.
MacDonald doubled up Huff in Thetford — 1,241-593 — and won big — 574-178 — in Strafford. He padded his lead with comparatively narrow wins in Brookfield — 438-392 — Tunbridge — 444-395 — Vershire — 239-171 — and Corinth — 406-391.
