MARSHFIELD – Twinfield Union School and Cabot will be closed Tuesday due to low temperatures.
Mark Tucker, superintendent of the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union which oversees the two schools, said on the school's Facebook page, “I checked the weather just now and we are not going to see an appreciable warming up during the day tomorrow. Given that, I have decided to close our schools for the entire day, tomorrow, January 11th.”
Tucker said he's watching the forecast for Wednesday with an announcement expected for the schools that serve Cabot, Plainfield and Marshfield coming no sooner than Tuesday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service, wind chills are expected to reach temperatures of 35 below zero through Tuesday afternoon.
