Area merchants were prepping Monday for Valentine’s Day today. Among them, Nina Towne, owner of Proud Flower florist in Waterbury, prepares a bouquet. Jocelyn Crossett, owner of Rabble Rouser Chocolate and Craft Co. in Montpelier puts out chocolates and chili lime mango in dark chocolate. And Kennedy Gallagher puts sprinkles on cookies on Monday morning at Delicate Decadence in Barre.
