Loretto Home to close
Buy Now

Loretto Home, a senior care facility first opened in 1904, will close at the end of September, according to an announcement Wednesday by Vermont Catholic Charities.

 JIM SABATASO / Staff Photo

The Loretto Home, which has served local seniors since its construction in 1904, will close at the end of September, according to an announcement Wednesday by Vermont Catholic Charities.

The announcement said residents of the Level III residential care home on Meadow Street would be relocated during the next 90 days to either the nearby St. Joseph Kervick Residence, another of the Vermont Catholic Charities’ facilities or a different facility.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com