CABOT — Cabot High School sent seven graduates out into the world at Wednesday's commencement ceremony for the Class of 2023, and recognized a long-serving school staff member for her years of service ahead of retirement.

The graduating class was composed of Neil Alexander, Anthony Butts, Alexia Churchill, Marc Cruz Ducharme, Declan Higbee O'Connor, Abigail Autumn Scribner and Wyatt Allen Searles.

