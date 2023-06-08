CABOT — Cabot High School sent seven graduates out into the world at Wednesday's commencement ceremony for the Class of 2023, and recognized a long-serving school staff member for her years of service ahead of retirement.
The graduating class was composed of Neil Alexander, Anthony Butts, Alexia Churchill, Marc Cruz Ducharme, Declan Higbee O'Connor, Abigail Autumn Scribner and Wyatt Allen Searles.
Rebecca Tatistcheff, the school's principal, choked up when congratulating the graduates and wishing them well in their future. Tatistcheff said communities don't happen accidentally.
“To weave strong and lasting webs takes time and attention. And an understanding that each thread is essential to the whole,” she said.
The principal said faculty and staff at the school built the web that nurtured the graduates' learning, while families built the web that supported them until the graduates were ready.
“Each of your paths to this place has been complex and deeply unique. Your years of schooling were sometimes abruptly interrupted, yet your stories were taking shape long before those interruptions. You did not allow those moments to obstruct your unique visions of the world or to envelope you. You stood strong in who you are,” she said.
Searles said he doesn't remember when he either walked or was carried through Cabot School's doors for the first time. He said he does know it was 14 years ago.
“I can't wrap my head around it,” Searles said. “I've been here 14 years, longer than I can remember, and I stand here now, ready and hesitant to leave. I remember feeling the same way on the day I left elementary school. Back then, it was a sort of eagerness to move up to something different, something new and with more responsibility. Sixth-grade me was eager to move up because he wanted to do more and to be more than just a student. Senior-year me is ready to figure out where he fits, too, but with more to leave behind.”
Searles said he doesn't know how to say goodbye to those he's met at the school through the years, people he now considers family. He said he couldn't stop thinking about everything his teachers have given to him and to all of their students.
“I truly do not know who I would be, if not for them,” Searles said.
Scribner said Wednesday was the day she and her fellow graduates entered the real world as adults.
She said at one point she wasn't sure if she was going to be able to graduate, but with support from her family, particularly her mother and those at the school, she was able to take early college courses.
“This opportunity has been a crazy ride, to say the least,” she said. “My first semester was pretty tough on me. But I have learned throughout this experience that you can't change or focus on the past, only the present and future. So that's what I did, and my second semester actually went great. It went so well that I've switched up some of my prior plans, and I've decided to continue on with my college journey at (the Community College of Vermont) next year.”
To her fellow graduates, Scribner said she couldn't have asked for better friends. She, too, described them as family.
The guest speaker for Wednesday's event was Linda Savoca, the school's executive assistant and registrar, who is retiring after 16 years at Cabot. Savoca also was acknowledged for her retirement and was surprised to learn she was this year's Cabot Community Award winner.
She said she was honored to be chosen as the speaker for the Class of 2023. She asked the graduates to look at the faces of those who filled the room for the ceremony.
“Every person you see here today is proud of your many accomplishments and the goals that you have already attained,” she said.
Savoca had kind words to say to each of the seven graduates.
“I could go on for a very long time talking about how I have watched each and every one of these graduates grow in the past many years. And for several of you, most of you, we have been together since you first walked onto campus,” she said.
In presenting her with the community award, Rory Thibault, the chair of the school board, said for many, Savoca has been the face of Cabot School. Thibault said her commitment to the students here has been a relief to families.
“Even in the face of adversity, throughout the pandemic or inclement weather or a kid who got hurt, her calm professionalism and poise means so much,” he said.
Savoca then received a standing ovation from the crowd.
“It has been my honor and my pleasure to watch over your children, to be here for your parents. I've been working for 51 years, and I can honestly say the last 16 have been the most rewarding,” she said.
The ceremony also honored Logan Cookson, who was to be a member of the Class of 2023 but accidentally shot himself in the abdomen at 10 years old and died in 2014. Cookson's family was presented with a framed page of the school's yearbook, which memorialized Cookson.