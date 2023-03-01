BARRE TOWN — The town’s long-serving auditor says he supports doing away with the elected position and transitioning the work he does to a town report committee.

At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the select board heard from Charles Woodhams, a long-serving auditor who was there to give his thoughts on the town restarting its conversation from a few years ago looking to eliminate the three elected positions. The town has used a certified public accountant for town audits for years, so town officials have said the elected positions’ title can be misleading and the town doesn’t need elected officials to help create the town report, which is only what the auditors are responsible for currently.

