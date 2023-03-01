BARRE TOWN — The town’s long-serving auditor says he supports doing away with the elected position and transitioning the work he does to a town report committee.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the select board heard from Charles Woodhams, a long-serving auditor who was there to give his thoughts on the town restarting its conversation from a few years ago looking to eliminate the three elected positions. The town has used a certified public accountant for town audits for years, so town officials have said the elected positions’ title can be misleading and the town doesn’t need elected officials to help create the town report, which is only what the auditors are responsible for currently.
Woodhams read from a prepared statement. He said he’s been an auditor in town for longer than he can remember. Woodhams said he was trained by the late Raymond McGinley, who died in 2007 at the age of 90.
“If that gives you any idea how long I’ve been doing this work,” he said.
Woodhams said it’s been difficult over the years to find two other residents to serve with him as auditor. He said resident Jeff Blow has served as the town’s second auditor in recent years.
“One problem we have is the definition of an auditor. I believe it has changed over the years. Back when the town was small, the auditors were overseers, making sure all of the departments were working correctly. Then, over time, as the town grew, that task became too great and they concentrated on the town report, to which all the department heads submit reports. Now the term ‘auditor’ sounds like something you need a degree to do,” Woodhams said.
He said eliminating the three elected positions and replacing them with a town report committee for that work, as select board members have suggested, seemed like a wise idea to him. Woodhams said that would eliminate any confusion caused by the auditor title so people aren’t running for the office thinking they are going to conduct actual audits.
The conversation about eliminating the auditors started in 2018. The town amended its charter in 2019 giving it the ability to remove the positions by holding a town-wide vote. Michael Monte, the town’s attorney, has told the board all the town needs to do now is hold that vote and, if the voters decide so, the positions would be eliminated.
Board Chair Paul White said while he appreciated Monte’s opinion, and while White isn’t a lawyer, he said he wasn’t comfortable just holding the vote. White said he would rather go through another charter change process to note in the charter that the positions have been eliminated following the vote.
He asked, “If we don’t do something to the charter, then how is anybody to know that the position was abolished?”
Board member Norma Malone noted other parts of the charter, including how town officials are to be compensated and what elected positions appear on the annual ballot, reference the auditors by name and those references would need to be removed.
Board member Justin Bolduc said he was comfortable only holding the vote to do away with the auditors. But if the town was going to change the charter again, he said they might as well do it properly and get rid of any other references to the position.
While officials were comfortable making what appeared to be a simple problem a bit more complicated by going through another charter change for the auditors, they wanted to simplify a second charter change they are working on. This change would alter some language for the Board of Civil Authority stating when that board will first meet each year to better reflect state law. The change also would lay out how the board’s chair and clerk would be appointed for a meeting, in the event the chair and clerk are absent.
Monte gave the town a couple options. One option included appointing deputy clerks to serve in the clerk’s absence.
Malone said after giving the topic more thought she thought appointing deputy clerks would be problematic. Town Clerk Tina Lunt had suggested one or two of her assistant clerks could serve as deputy clerks for the BCA, but only one of them currently is a town resident. Malone said BCA members already are town residents, as that’s a requirement to get on the board.
She said she was leaning towards Monte’s other option, which essentially states those at the meeting would pick a chair and clerk to serve for that meeting. The change also calls for the appointment of a vice chair, which Malone said is useful because there have been instances where a vice chair is needed for the BCA.
No action was taken Tuesday.
Town Manager Carl Rogers said he would take the board’s suggestions back to Monte so the town attorney can massage the language for the proposed charter changes. Monte has told the board it needs to approve the language for the charter changes by March 23 in order for them to appear on the ballot for the annual vote in May.
On another charter change, town officials reported the change approved by voters last year eliminating the town’s listers and changing the constable position from elected to appointed has been introduced in the Legislature and referred to committee. It was first read on Tuesday.
