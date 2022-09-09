IMG_0360.jpeg

This image, taken from a screenshot of the Barre Unified School Board meeting after midnight Friday shows Superintendent Chris Hennessey waiting for board members to emerge from executive session. When they came out around 1:15 a.m., they took no action.

 Screenshot

BARRE — It began early Thursday evening, ended early Friday morning, and the nearly seven-and-a-half hours in between were a roller-coaster for the Barre Unified School Board and its second-year superintendent.

There were highs and lows — though most of the latter came courtesy of an audience who arrived with something to say, and spent most of the first hour or so saying it.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.