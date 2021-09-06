WILLIAMSTOWN – An East Calais woman is facing criminal charges in two different courts following her Sunday afternoon arrest at the local Dollar General.
State Police said they took Kaylee Sevene, 22, into custody after responding to a report of a potential shoplifter behaving erratically in the store located on Business Center Road shortly 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Sevene was allegedly in possession of multiple items stolen from the store and an undisclosed amount of heroin at the time of her arrest. She also was the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant in Washington County, police said.
Sevene was taken into custody, processed at the state police barracks in Middlesex and later released on citations.
Sevene is expected to be charged with possession of heroin and retail theft when she is arraigned at the criminal courthouse in Chelsea this week. She has a pending arraignment at the criminal courthouse in Barre with respect to the outstanding warrant.
