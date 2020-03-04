No one expected Bernie Sanders not to win Vermont. With 50.5% of the vote Tuesday, or 79,914, the Democratic Socialist from Burlington took his home state in the presidential primary handily over the competition.
But Sanders did not take it with the same vigor he did in 2016 when the U.S. senator from Vermont was running for president. Then, against Hillary Clinton, he took more than 85% of the Vermont vote. One assumption for the disparity this time around is that many votes for Sanders in 2016 were votes against Clinton, who was widely disliked by many Democrats.
Plus, this time around, with a range of candidates in the Democratic field representing moderates and progressives, there have been more choices for voters.
Vermonters seemed to tilt that way, as well.
According to unofficial results from the secretary of state’s office, Vice President Joe Biden took about 22% of the vote, with 34,663 votes across Vermont, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who collected just less than 20,000 votes, or 12.5%. Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg came in fourth with 14,822, or 9.3% of the votes. Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar trailed in the single digits.
But looking at local results, there are some other interesting trends:
Overall, Sanders won every community in Rutland and Washington counties. In most cases, Biden came in second, as would be expected. Again, no surprise.
But Bloomberg did surprisingly well in both counties, bringing in 1,462 votes in Rutland County to Warren’s 979; while Warren outpaced Bloomberg in Washington County, 2,480-1,346.
And one can only assume the individuals who voted for Buttigieg and Klobuchar did so in early voting, as they represented some 6,000 votes statewide, and 645 votes in Washington County; 443 votes in Rutland County. Both Buttigieg and Klobuchar dropped out of the race over the weekend — a few days before Super Tuesday. They both endorsed Biden during the weekend.
Of note in Rutland County, Rutland Town was very evenly divided between Sanders and Biden. In most other towns in Rutland County, Sanders defeated Biden nearly 2 to 1. Overall, Warren made a poor showing in Rutland County.
In Washington County, Montpelier voters handily put Warren in second place, well over Biden and Bloomberg. (East Montpelier, Marshfield and Middlesex voters did the same, but not by such wide margins.)
It is also worth noting that among the 232 “other” votes cast in Rutland County, and the 283 cast in Washington County, Tulsi Gabbard took the majority. Overall, however, Gabbard, of Hawaii, took less than 1% of the overall votes statewide. She remains in the race.
Tom Steyer, who also recently dropped out of the race but did not endorse a candidate prior to Super Tuesday, only received a handful of Vermont votes.
Explore Tuesday night’s results yourself by going to https://vtelectionresults.sec.state.vt.us/Index.html#/
(1) comment
Steve hit the nail on the head.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.