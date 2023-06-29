BARRE TOWN — In a rare unanimous “no” vote, town officials have decided to hold off on declaring all of the town's pandemic relief dollars spent because they, ironically, want to preserve flexibility for the use of the funds.

At a select board meeting last month, Fred Duplessis, a certified public accountant with Sullivan Powers & Co., which had been hired at the time to conduct an audit for the town, told board members there was a way for the town to remove all of the federal strings attached to the $2.3 million the town has been awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act. Duplessis reported because every municipality in the country was given ARPA funds, those at the federal government have said they don't have the resources to track and account for all of the funds. He said any municipality that received less than $10 million, which is every municipality in Vermont except for Burlington, can claim the pandemic relief funds as lost revenue and tell the federal government the funds were spent on prior expenses.

