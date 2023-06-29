BARRE TOWN — In a rare unanimous “no” vote, town officials have decided to hold off on declaring all of the town's pandemic relief dollars spent because they, ironically, want to preserve flexibility for the use of the funds.
At a select board meeting last month, Fred Duplessis, a certified public accountant with Sullivan Powers & Co., which had been hired at the time to conduct an audit for the town, told board members there was a way for the town to remove all of the federal strings attached to the $2.3 million the town has been awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act. Duplessis reported because every municipality in the country was given ARPA funds, those at the federal government have said they don't have the resources to track and account for all of the funds. He said any municipality that received less than $10 million, which is every municipality in Vermont except for Burlington, can claim the pandemic relief funds as lost revenue and tell the federal government the funds were spent on prior expenses.
Duplessis said once that's done, which can be accomplished with a board motion, all of the federal strings come off the funds, including the deadlines where the funds had to be obligated, meaning contracts signed for work, by the end of 2024 and fully spent by the end of 2026. He said the funds also could be used for whatever the town saw fit, while the funds with strings still attached can't be used to lower taxes or create a reserve fund, as examples.
At the board's regular meeting Tuesday night, Katelyn Kran, the town’s finance director, reported the Vermont League of Cities and Towns also recommended that the town declare all of the funds spent. Kran said she was requesting the town make such a declaration at Tuesday's meeting, the last regular board meeting before the new fiscal year starts on July 1. She said the budget approved by voters last month includes funds for a single audit that would be triggered because such an audit is required when more than $750,000 of federal funds are spent by a municipality.
While declaring the funds spent would remove the federal strings, board members learned Tuesday doing so would add a local string. That's because the ARPA funds would be transferred into the town's general fund.
The town has six-figure projects its working on that would use ARPA funds, including replacing lights at the baseball field and upgrading the town's radio system. Board member Justin Bolduc said with the way things currently are, the town can spend those funds on those projects as it wants. But he said once the funds transfer into the general fund, the town's budget committee, which is formed every year with the five select board members and five appointed residents, has to sign off on how the funds are spent. The committee is only active during budget season, which runs from February into March and sometimes April.
Board member Norma Malone pointed out the town's administrative code states, “No expenditure in any fund shall be legal or proper unless appropriations adequate to meet that expenditure have been made in the budget.”
Malone said because of that wording, any ARPA funds would need budget committee approval before they could be spent, if they are transferred into the general fund.
Board members were already a bit apprehensive about this move declaring the funds spent, since they said they hadn't heard of any other municipalities in the state taking the plunge first, nor were they comfortable with the accounting, or lack thereof, in declaring the funds spent and using the money as they wished. They said they also recognized, however, that it is going to be tricky, if not impossible, to get all the funds obligated and spent by the federal government's deadlines, since every other municipality also has money to spend, is facing the same deadlines and there are a limited number of contractors available to do the work.
Kran suggested the town continue on as it has been, with spending ARPA funds on projects, for the time being and then revisit this topic in a year. She said the town can then declare the funds spent to avoid the federal deadlines, if officials so choose.
In the end, the board voted unanimously Tuesday against declaring the funds spent.
“So we're still going to be living under a deadline, but we'll have more flexibility as a result,” Malone said.