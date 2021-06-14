BARRE — A mix of new and old ideas, some more controversial than others, were floated during an off-camera, in-person meeting of the City Council — its first in more than a year.
Masks were optional and none were worn during last Thursday’s mid-afternoon session in Alumni Hall, which was attended by council members, City Manager Steve Mackenzie, department heads, several assistants, one of the city’s two local lawmakers and The Times Argus.
Warned barely 48 hours in advance, the 3 p.m. meeting was sandwiched in between the council’s virtual meeting last Tuesday and the one that will be held in similar fashion tonight.
Technically, no binding action was taken last week, but councilors made some threshold decisions that will drive their agenda in coming months and influence budget deliberations later this year.
The council wants to talk about adding new positions, retaining more consultants and revisiting a local sales tax that voters have rejected on multiple occasions.
They can expect to be given another chance, most likely in March, but not in conjunction with reviving a once-approved-and-immediately rescinded charter change aimed at generating revenue from tax-exempt properties in Barre.
Though councilors didn’t delve deeply into the idea that least includes properties owned by the Barre Housing Authority, local schools, churches and the Aldrich Public Library.
Councilor Jake Hemmerick said the idea was “worth considering” given a comparatively high tax rate, a stagnant Grand List and the council’s desire to pursue new initiatives.
“If we’re going to accomplish a lot of theses other goals on this list the city’s going to have to begin thinking about its revenue sources … and making investment in Grand List growth.” he said.
Mackenzie, who is heading into this final year on the job, suggested the council choose between a 1% sales tax that was rejected by a two-to-one margin five years ago and the proposal involving tax exempt properties that narrowly passed in November 2006 only to be petitioned and rescinded two months later.
“Both can be perceived negatively, and rather than put two negative things out at the same time you might want to pick and choose,” he said.
Mayor Lucas Herring agreed, noting there appeared to me more appetite for expanding the city’s menu of voter-approved local option taxes — to add sales tax to rooms and meals, than there was for seeking authority to create a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) program for tax exempt properties.
“One at a time is better,” Councilor Teddy Waszazak agreed.
Another recycled idea that has stirred controversy in the past involves creating a designated truck route. Though it isn’t clear councilors are interested in funneling heavy truck traffic off North Main Street and on to Summer Street, Hemmerick and others expressed interest in limiting where they are allowed to travel in Barre.
“We have a lot of trucks going all over the city tearing up roads that are not designed to support and sustain that weight,” he said, who called it a complex program.
Public Works Director Bill Ahearn said the concept is worthy of some study, but stressed it isn’t clear what that study might show.
“There’s no question about this being a good idea to assess (but) I don’t know what I would find if I actually did the background work,” he said, suggesting the council should endorse the assessment, while remaining open-minded about how to respond to the results.
Councilors appear interested in investing in a consultant to work on a “complete streets” plan for the city and Mackenzie said there are other initiatives that will likely require outside assistance. He said he could prepare a list with cost estimates for the council’s consideration and members could take it from there.
Where to spend money on consultants will likely be the topic of budget deliberations later this year, as will the possibility of hiring additional administrative positions. Two new positions — a “grant coordinator” and an information technology (IT) specialist — were most frequently mentioned by councilors. Currently, Human Resources Director Rikk Taft handles IT issues for the city and grant work is fragmented and handled by individual department heads with some support for Planning Director Janet Shatney.
Councilors also expressed interest in reviewing alternatives to the city’s traditional winter parking ban, which essentially prohibits overnight on-street parking between November through April.
One item that was stripped from the list of possible priorities was using cameras for speed enforcement. Though Herring and Hemmerick both voted to keep automated ticketing in the mix, the majority of councilors said they aren’t interested in the idea and didn’t want to waste anyone’s time evaluating it.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.