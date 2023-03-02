BARRE — The first quarterly installment of a local sales tax approved by Barre voters a year ago has been banked, and annual revenue estimates used in the run-up to last year’s Town Meeting Day vote are on track.
The city’s 70% share of the 1% sales tax, which was approved by voters last March and went into effect last October, was $187,293 for the quarter. If you multiply that by four, you get just over $749,000 for the year in a city where the most frequently used estimate before and after last year’s elections was $750,000.
The check the city received last month may be the high-water mark in the near-term because it reflects sales made during the holiday season when merchants are busiest.
Generally speaking, the first quarter of a calendar year is always slower than the fourth, but City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro says he isn’t sweating the size of the check he hasn’t yet received. He said he’s celebrating the one that has already been deposited and is earning interest.
“It’s huge,” he said of the money that represents a new source of revenue the city can use to tackle a too-long list of capital projects.
Storellicastro wasn’t responsible for the $750,000 estimate that was first floated months before he was hired last July.
“Are we going to get to $750,000? We’ll see,” he said. “I’m really hopeful that if we don’t quite hit it, we’re going to be pretty darn close.”
Somewhere in the neighborhood would be fine with Storellicastro, who said he is pleased by the strong start, appreciative voters did their part, and mindful of what he views as the city’s responsibility to deliver by plowing the extra resources into infrastructure projects.
“I’ve told staff it’s incumbent on us to make sure we’re doing the projects and people are seeing the improvements,” he said. “It’s why we’re focusing so much on the capital plan.”
Proceeds from the local sales tax dwarf proceeds from the local rooms, meals and alcohol tax that was approved by voters in 2018. The city’s fourth-quarter share of that tax was roughly $40,000.
The sales tax generated more than four times that amount during the same three-month period.
“We’re in a way better place than we were,” Storellicastro said, noting revenue generated by the full slate of local option taxes, will supplement an annual ballot request — this year it’s just over $400,000 — and be put toward repairing streets, sidewalks and other capital projects.
