BARRE — The first quarterly installment of a local sales tax approved by Barre voters a year ago has been banked, and annual revenue estimates used in the run-up to last year’s Town Meeting Day vote are on track.

The city’s 70% share of the 1% sales tax, which was approved by voters last March and went into effect last October, was $187,293 for the quarter. If you multiply that by four, you get just over $749,000 for the year in a city where the most frequently used estimate before and after last year’s elections was $750,000.

