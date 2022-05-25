BARRE — Still weighing their city manager options heading into a closed-door meeting Wednesday night, city councilors were told Tuesday they are now free to make Barre the first central Vermont community to enact a local option sales tax.
City Clerk Carol Dawes told councilors she received confirmation earlier in the day that Gov. Phil Scott had signed a bill containing a series of charter changes approved by Barre voters during the past 15 months. One of those changes, she noted, paves the way for the imposition of a long-controversial 1% sales tax — one that estimates suggest could generate as much as $750,000 in local revenue after the state takes its 30% cut.
According to the charter change that was approved by Granite City voters, 663-574, on Town Meeting Day and part of the package of amendments just signed into law by Scott, proceeds from the local sales tax must be earmarked for “street and sidewalk reconstruction, capital equipment and capital improvement needs.”
The charter amendment doesn’t obligate councilors to enact the new tax, it simply gives it the authority to do so and Dawes said they should come prepared to make that threshold decision next week. That, she said, would give her time to notify the state Tax Department before July 1 and put the Barre businesses on track to begin collecting the new tax on Oct. 1.
As was the case with a local 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol that went in effect in 2018 following several failed attempts to modify the charter, statute requires a 90-day waiting period designed to give businesses time to prepare to tack an extra 1% on to the state’s 6% sales tax.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie lobbied hard for the local sales tax that was part of a broader package of local option taxes that were twice rejected by wide margins.
Barre’s bid to join Williston and Stratton as the only Vermont communities that levied a 1% tax on sales, rooms, meals and alcohol, was rejected, 2,871-783, in 2004, and while the vote was closer than when the tax package was revived in 2016, the results was still lopsided. Voters rejected that charter change, 1,274-626.
Responding to that defeat, city officials dropped the sales tax from consideration and, while it took two more tries, voters narrowly approved the charter change that led to the imposition of the 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol in 2018. That amendment was approved, 682-660, the tax was imposed, but has generated considerably less than previously forecast.
The local option sales tax is no longer the novelty it was when Barre voters first rejected it in 2004.
On the strength of voter-approved charter changes, local option sales taxes have been enacted in 16 communities — most recently St. Albans in 2020 — though none of them are in central Vermont.
Barre would be the first.
Though Montpelier enacted a 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol in 2016, it has since steered clear of the sales tax, which was previously rejected by Capital City voters. Berlin voters have twice turned down proposed charter changes that authorized the creation of a 1% sales tax and while officials have recently discussed trying again, that hasn’t yet happened.
It has in Barre, where Mackenzie and former mayor Lucas Herring successfully pitched the proposed tax as a way to raise revenue for much-needed investments in the city’s aging infrastructure and equipment.
Mackenzie repeatedly stressed those needs aren’t going away and tapping an alternate source of revenue to address them would avoid a potentially crippling increase in property taxes.
The Town Meeting Day vote wasn’t a landslide, but it was more than enough to secure approval of the charter change that has positioned the council to enact a new tax next week.
Selecting a successor for Mackenzie, who plans to retire in July after serving for 12 years as city manager, was expected to be discussed during another closed-door meeting Wednesday night. Heading into that meeting two men — Nicolas Storellicastro and Matthew Selby — were still in the running for the job.
Storellicastro, the chief financial and administrative officer for a New York City-based nonprofit, toured Barre on Monday as part of a community visit that included a private interview with the council and a brief public presentation. Selby, a veteran municipal administrator, followed a similar script on Tuesday.
Councilors were expected to resume their discussion involving the two finalists during Wednesday night’s executive session. Based on those private conversations a job offer could be made, but a public announcement isn’t expected until an employment contract had been negotiated.
