BARRE — Odds that a twice-rejected 1% sales tax will be back on the Granite City’s ballot in March improved over the weekend, as did the tax rate projection associated with a municipal budget Barre voters will be asked to approve on Town Meeting Day.
Progress with respect to the tax rate — the projected increase is now just under 4 cents, or 1.99% — prompted Mayor Lucas Herring to renew what has thus far been his gentle advocacy for a local option sales tax that has never fared well in Barre.
According to Herring, the tax would generate roughly $750,000 in local revenue if voters were to approve a charter change authorizing the council to enact it.
In a city with a daunting list of capital needs and a stagnant Grand List, Herring told councilors during their weekend workshop that property taxes aren’t a viable answer. However, he said, limiting next year’s budget-related rate hike could make voters more receptive to what he sees as a possible solution.
“If we have a … budget that isn’t overwhelming to voters they might be willing to support a local option (sales) tax,” Herring said, defending a token tax that would be paid by those who shop in Barre, whether they live in the city or not.
The same is already true of a similar 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol that were enacted in Barre following approval of a charter change that narrowly passed in 2018, after the more controversial sales tax was dropped from consideration.
When the sales tax was still part of the mix, Barre voters rejected the full slate of local option taxes, 1,274-626, in 2016.
That two-to-one margin of defeat was actually the “close” vote. In 2004 an identical proposal was resoundingly rejected, 2,871-783.
Even without the sales tax it took two tries to persuade Barre voters to approve the charter change authorizing the local tax on rooms, meals and alcohol and the measure ultimately passed by fewer than two dozen votes, 682-660.
Though Councilor Michael Boutin said he remains opposed to the local sales tax, some were open-minded and others were outright supportive.
“We don’t know what the voters are going to decide, but it’s in the city’s best interest to put this … on the ballot,” Councilor Samn Stockwell said.
Councilor Teddy Waszazak agreed.
Though Waszazak conceding selling the sales tax might be an “uphill battle” in Barre, he agreed finding a source of revenue to pay for the city’s neglected infrastructure was important.
Councilor Jake Hemmerick was similarly skeptical of proposal’s prospect of passing, while acknowledging a demonstrable need, and the appeal of a tax that wouldn’t just be paid by those who own property in the city.
“It’s a revenue source that’s not just carried by the residents of Barre,” he said, suggesting Barre’s streets take a pounding from those who travel into and through the community and finding a way to get them to share in the cost of repair had merit.
That said, Hemmerick was reluctant to use $50,000 of a recently audited surplus to “buy down” the tax increase required to finance a $13.3 million budget proposal.
Hemmerick argued that was money in hand that, like the rest of what remains of a $568,000 surplus, could be used to whittle away at what he viewed as a too-long list of infrastructure improvements and equipment upgrades.
“We need to invest that $50,000 in a tremendous backlog of capital needs for infrastructure that is crumbling all over the city,” he said. “People see it, people feel it under their feet, people feel under their tires … (and) we need to make an investment to catch up.”
Herring, who supported the council’s decision to use $100,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to underwrite some operational expenses, said the use of $50,000 in surplus money would further trim the projected tax rate increase — strengthening the chances of getting the local option tax passed.
Though neither vote was unanimous councilors who earlier this month trimmed a projected rate hike from 4.26% to 3.4%, agreed to use a mix of federal funding and fund balance to get the rate increase down to 2%.
Like Herring, City Manager Steve Mackenzie saw opportunity for the local option tax in a projected rate increase other communities would find it difficult to match.
“There’s no better time to try to do it than when you’re only asking for (a) 2% (property tax) increase,” he said.
The council hasn’t yet decided to warn a charter change that would give them authorization to impose a local sales tax, but they did agree to use $100,000 in ARPA funds and $50,000 in surplus money to blunt the previously projected rate increase.
Boutin voted against using ARPA money and Hemmerick opposed using surplus funds to mask the tax impact of the budget.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.