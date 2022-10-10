Editor's note: The following is a collaboration between the Mad River Valley, Revitalizing Waterbury, Stowe Vibrancy, Montpelier Alive and Barre Partnership. It is provided to us courtesy of Montpelier Alive.

Montpelier, in the heart of Central Vermont, is surrounded by adventure. Right from downtown you can access hiking, mountain biking, gravel biking, nordic skiing, swimming, paddling, and amazing parks for walking. To add to that, Montpelier is just a short drive from dozens of outdoor recreation destinations in all seasons. From world-class mountain biking to the northeast’s best ski resorts, Central Vermont is the perfect place to plan your next adventure.

