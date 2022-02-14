MONTPELIER — With state officials signaling they may let Vermont’s school mask mandate expire at the end of the month, a local ordinance just extended by the city council won’t buy more time for Montpelier’s three schools.
The ordinance, which was extended as part of its “consent agenda” last week, applies to all public buildings in the Capital City, and while the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District owns three of them, the law that gave municipalities the ability to enact local mask mandates specifically exempted school buildings.
That matters, because if the statewide school mask mandate is allowed to expire on Feb. 28, as scheduled, Montpelier’s ordinance won’t provide Montpelier-Roxbury Superintendent Libby Bonesteel the cover she needs to require masks be worn by anyone who enters Union Elementary School, Main Street Middle School and Montpelier High School.
The ordinance, which will remain in place through at least March 11, states in pertinent part: “Any person, whether an employee, a customer, or a visitor who enters a public or privately owned building that is open to the public must wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while inside the building — regardless of their vaccination status.”
The law passed by the Legislature late last year provided municipalities the ability to enact local mask mandates, but expressly noted those rules “shall not apply to school buildings or school property.”
That means the just-approved 30-day extension in Montpelier, like the one members of the East Montpelier Select Board were scheduled to consider at its Monday night meeting, don’t apply to those buildings.
East Montpelier is home to two of the six schools in the Washington Central Supervisory Union — East Montpelier Elementary School and U-32 Middle and High School. However, while the select board can mandate masks be worn in local businesses through April 30 if it chooses, those rules won’t apply to either school.
That decision rests with the state Agency of Education. However, as COVID-19 cases continue to drop, and the pandemic approaches what Gov. Phil Scott and others have suggested could be its endemic phase, a school mask mandate Bonesteel and others lobbied for last year might not make it until March.
That is cause for concern according to Barre Superintendent Chris Hennessey, who warned members of the Barre Unified School Board last week that agency officials are considering lifting the mask mandate for schools in coming weeks, or just letting it expire at the end of the month.
“The landscape for COVID could change remarkably when we return (to school) in March,” he said, noting that he and other superintendents have expressed concern about sticking with the Feb. 28 date — if only because it falls in the middle of a school vacation.
While the Town Meeting Day break is a sensible pivot point on one level — allowing students and staff the opportunity to return from vacation without wearing the masks they have thus far been required to, Hennessey said those who run schools have lobbied to “slow the train down.”
Among their concerns, Hennessey said, is that while numbers are trending in the right direction, that has been true heading into other school vacations, too. Those breaks have often been followed by a spike in cases that may warrant at least some extension of the mandate beyond Feb. 28.
Though the two-town, three-school Barre district abandoned daily health screenings last Friday, and Hennessey acknowledged fears the state’s supply of rapid antigen tests couldn’t keep pace with demand have not materialized, he said superintendents don’t support letting the mask mandate lapse at the end of the month.
Though the change would be welcomed by some, it would be concerning to others and, in the view of those who run schools, premature absent post-vacation case data.
