MONTPELIER — Local officials and service providers are sounding the alarm that they are not prepared for the influx of unhoused people expected to end up on the street after the state ends the motel housing program.
The program, which was started in response to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to expire at the end of the month. State officials have said the program is too expensive to maintain and was always seen as a temporary measure.
Local municipal leaders from Montpelier, Barre City and Berlin, as well as stakeholders and area service providers, took part in a news conference at City Hall in Montpelier on Tuesday to urge state leaders to keep the program going so that a transition can be planned out. As of Tuesday, they reported the only plan that the state appears to have is a return to the status quo before the pandemic. That means those without shelter will likely camp out wherever they can find space. Officials said not only is that plan inadequate, but the amount of unhoused people in the state has increased since the pandemic started. They said expecting the unhoused to camp somewhere doesn't address where these people are to go when the weather turns cold, nor does a return to the status quo address a lack of public land where people can camp.
Local officials urged their state counterparts that if the state is expecting people to start camping come June 1, they need to open up state land for that expressed purpose. It was suggested that the unhoused set up camp in front of the State House to get the state's attention and drive home the seriousness of the situation.
Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone Community Action, said according to the state's own data, 80 households will no longer be eligible for the program come June 1 in Washington County. Minter said another 128 households in the county will lose their eligibility on July 1. Of those 208 households set to lose their housing, she said service providers have estimated over 80 of them include children.
“We have individuals with acute mental health and physical health needs, including the need for respirators for oxygen,” she said. “Some are wheelchair-bound and need special assistance. We have people fleeing domestic violence. We have people who were previously evicted.”
Service providers reported they are already at capacity, both with available beds and with staffing.
Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director at the Good Samaritan Haven, said even one more person in need of services will take a toll on service providers. DeAngelis said his organization's three shelters have been at or near capacity since September. He said capacity is expected to be full going forward.
He said it's not just the number of those who need shelter that's the issue. He said this is a population that's getting older and has serious care needs.
“And, you know, this is sad to say, but more people are leaving our shelter now, not to go into affordable housing, by either dying or going to the hospital. Very tragic,” DeAngelis said.
Kathi Partlow, housing and community development manager at the Family Center of Washington County, said service providers don't know what June 1 will look like. Partlow said the enforcement of removing the unhoused from motels may fall onto municipalities and their police departments.
“That's a concern on all kinds of levels,” she said. “Just in terms of folks' mental health, in terms of who is there to do that emotional support during that time, as well. And if we as service providers are saying, you know, we haven't rented buses. And if we had them, where would we take people? This plan is not completely thought out enough and shouldn't necessarily fall to local towns to make that happen.”
Montpelier Mayor Jack McCullough called on the Legislature to use state resources to maintain the motel program until alternatives are developed. McCullough said the state owns large tracts of land in the city. He said the state has been unwilling to use any of that land for temporary shelters.
“We call on state government, and particularly the Department of Buildings and General Services, to immediately identify locations on state land that our unhoused residents can use for temporary shelter,” he said.
Barre City Mayor Jake Hemmerick said obtaining housing in his city was difficult before the pandemic. Hemmerick said it's even harder now and will likely get worse if the program ends.
“This scale down could exceed the capacity of the communities in central Vermont,” he said.
Montpelier resident Morgan Brown, a long-time advocate for the unhoused who used to be among them before securing his own housing years ago, called on municipal leaders to declare a state of emergency in response to the ending of the motel program. Brown said the housing situation was already in a state of crisis. He said communities won't be able to absorb this “human tsunami” if the state ends the motel program.
“Just throwing them back on the street isn't the solution,” he said.
After the news conference, local officials and service providers stuck around City Hall to have a summit about how they hope to tackle the influx of people should the motel program ends.
