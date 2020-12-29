Last month, The Times Argus asked all Washington County lawmakers to outline what they see as the priorities for the upcoming legislative session. Here are the emailed responses we received.
Rep. Janet Ancel
Washington-6
We will continue to deal with the immediate and long term impacts of the pandemic, and I believe that our first priorities must be to stabilize the economy, support K-12 education so that children can stay in school, and protect our health care system. The pandemic has clearly demonstrated the importance of workers we take for granted — child care, grocery store workers, custodians, to name just a few — and it has exacerbated the gap between those who are doing well and the great majority who are just getting along. Finally, but no less important, we need to continue our work on climate change and racial justice. Although working remotely in a pandemic is difficult, we’ve shown that it’s still possible to pass significant legislation, and these are all areas we should put at the top of the list.
Rep. Peter Anthony
Washington-3
Since being sworn in, January 2019, I introduced three “Barre” bills: creating a health care worker position to partner with Montpelier and Barre police on appropriate calls; insisting the Agency of Transportation (AOT) remove a flood hazard on Stevens Branch behind the West Second Street yard of Allen Lumber; and a bill directed to Agency of Natural Resources to permit sedimentation removal along the Stevens Branch between Berlin and Willey streets. The first two are looking promising for success; the third is at odds with ANR policy, and so has serious opposition. A local working group is seeking other strategies to compensate for river bed gravel and soil deposits, robbing the Stevens of flow capacity.
Thanks to the good will and support of the Barre and Montpelier city councils, a social/mental health worker has been positioned to assist on appropriate police calls. This could not have happened without the encouragement and cooperation of Washington County Mental Health Services Executive Director Mary Moulton. My revised bill submitted for this upcoming biennium expands on the original proposal, and goes state-wide. Thanks to the pioneering effort here, Vermont citizens will be the better off.
None of these efforts go without consultation with my seatmate for Barre, Tommy Walz. We have been assigned different committees, and so our efforts display different emphases, but we do support each other, and work well together.
On the wider horizon of work, I participate and support the policies to expand weatherization, and electrify the Vermont transportation rolling stock. Called a caucus, this legislative group generates ideas, and supports action steps to improve environmental quality. I regularly participate in this, and one more.
The additional legislative caucus meetings I attend, and who's policies I support, is the Vermont workers caucus. Their priorities are the recognition, and reward for hard work. Those values include improving employment benefits for working, and retired Vermonters; as well as skill upgrades and training opportunities for newer workers.
Should Congress act on an aide bill, the entire legislature will pivot from our immediate business, and focus on seizing opportunities to help Vermonters weather this health-driven economic crisis. Let us all hope such a package grants more flexibility of purpose than the one passed in 2020.
Sen. Ann Cummings
My first priority for this legislative session will be our physical and economic recovery from this pandemic. For the past nine months, I have chaired the Joint Fiscal Committee, which has overseen the the distribution of federal relief funds. It was a lot of money, but didn’t come close to meeting the need. Our businesses, our schools, our social institutions and our people will continue to need recovery assistance. The pandemic also has spotlighted the gaps in our social structure, access to food, child care and high speed broadband, and staffing shortages in critical care positions. We’ve been working on many of these issues, but the pandemic has made finding solutions a necessity. At the same time, we have to continue to combat climate change, create a more just society, develop an economy that reflects the emerging needs of today’s society and figure out how to pay for everything.
Every session has it challenges, but this session promises to be especially so.
Rep. Anne Donahue
Washington-1
Our priorities will need to be shaped by how the pandemic evolves and will continue to be under the constraints of trying to legislate via remote technology. The financial impacts of COVID-19 will continue to (will need to) dominate our work and priorities, and a large part of that will hinge on federal decisions.
My first priority, always, is fiscal sustainability and the welfare of Vermonters. In the context of COVID, that means how to rebuild our economy so that jobs and livelihoods are protected and so that our tax base is restored. That must come in conjunction with the continued supports for medical and social interventions required to fight the pandemic. If there is not adequate federal assistance, we will need to balance the economic sustainability issues with how we ensure Vermonters are protected from lost state supports and services, and that will be an extreme challenge to work through.
I hope to continue as the vice chairwoman of the Health Care Committee and that we will be able to shift from playing defense (having to parry against federal changes that would hurt Vermonters’ access to health care) to playing offense and building a more equitable system of access. Reforming health care financing and cost containment has been a long-term priority for me. This includes responding to the increasing recognition of disparities in access to health care.
Since federal policies (and the attached money) dictate much of what we can do in health care reform, I hope to help prioritize positioning ourselves to take advantage of new opportunities that are likely to emerge from the new administration in Washington.
Rep. Mary Hooper
Washington-4
The economic security and wellbeing of all Vermonters is the lens through which I see my work in the State House. I will continue to work to assure Vermonters have a roof over their heads and are warm and safe with sufficient food, health care and hope for the future. This biennium much of our work will be focused on recovering from the pandemic. I will focus on helping Vermont build back better with stronger and more resilient communities and investments in technology, education and training and natural resources that build an economy focused on 21st century work and jobs that pay well.
How we do our work matters. I will continue to carefully listen to all Montpelierites and Vermonters to understand different perspectives. I will continue to work with all of my legislative colleagues civilly as we work together for what is best for this remarkable community and state.
Rep. Kimberly Jessup
Washington-5
In the face of so much hardship, one of my roles will be to guide state and federal resources to help meet the urgent needs of our communities for greater food security, access to housing and a reliable unemployment system. The pandemic has further underscored the paramount importance of broadband access for school, work, and telehealth, and I will work to improve this vital infrastructure. I'll also be focused on how the fundamental systems of child care and health care might be better supported.
Rep. Avram Patt
Lamoille-Washington
The first year of the session will, by necessity, continue to be dominated by matters related to the COVID-19 emergency: relief fund allocations, state budget and revenue impacts, health and safety issues, local and school governance. This is something that will continue to require legislative actions and responses for a while.
With that said, my priorities before, during and after the pandemic include:
Climate change. We must dramatically reduce our carbon emissions, using the tools in the Global warming Solutions Act, as well as other legislative, community and personal actions. We must also adapt and build resilience in response to the impacts already affecting us.
Rural broadband buildout, through support of our Communication Union Districts and other measures.
A Vermont economy that works for Vermonters, livable wages and benefits, adequate support of childcare, a fairer tax structure (federal and state).
Supporting the Vermont State Colleges.
Sen. Anthony Pollina
First, we must do everything possible to support our families and businesses struggling to survive the pandemic. And recognize that the pandemic is hitting low and moderate income families the hardest. Many are completely drained of income, many jobs will not return soon, if ever. The income gap is growing faster than ever because while Main Street is shut down, Wall Street is booming.
So while meeting our immediate needs we must plan for the future and build an economy that works for working families.
Changing how we pay for education is one important way. It starts with supporting early childhood education, giving kids a good start that families can afford.
We also need to change our school funding system. Now, low and moderate income families pay a bigger percentage of their income to fund schools than wealthier Vermonters do. That makes no sense. We need to make the system more fair and based on income, so we all pay our fair share.
We must also make our colleges affordable. To keep our kids here, giving them more opportunities, strengthening our work force and ending college debt that holds back graduates wanting to start a family or invest in a home or business.
Another priority is creating good jobs now while investing in a clean, green economy.
I am proposing a small surcharge on the income tax of the wealthiest Vermonters, who are currently saving thousands thanks to huge federal tax cuts. The money would create good jobs weatherizing homes, installing renewable energy systems and investing in electric vehicles and sustainable agriculture, while strengthening our economy and protecting our environment.
Rep. Tom Stevens
Washington-Chittenden
Our time in the Legislature will be limited by the pandemic. We were one of the few states to successfully integrate remote work into what is, during formerly normal times, intensely personal and human work. Making a connection with legislators, constituents, staff and witnesses is a large part of how things get done. Doing it over a Zoom call is workable but not as effective (most of the time), and we are dealing with limited bandwidth, frayed nerves and lowered expectations of what we can actually get done.
Finally, I will be focusing on redefining “normal” for myself, our work and our government. None of this is normal. Beyond the fear of coming down with COVID are the fears relating to running a business that was always hard and now is harder still, the fears of eating out, shopping, going to school, teaching, doctoring. These stresses will make an impact on our society for months and years to come, and we all need to be patient with each other, even the ones who don’t believe it is real.
Specifically, we will be monitoring whatever new federal funds come in to help us with homelessness, affordable housing, business relief, potential increased unemployment rates and other government expenses that have arisen through no fault of our own, and the parallel decrease in revenues due to the interruption in the economy. In addition, our committee will continue to look at instituting a paid family leave program, which would have been so beneficial during this pandemic, and different racial equity issues, perhaps starting with a state apology for our approval of the Eugenics Survey in 1931, which lead to so much hardship for our indigenous community, as well as our disabled and French-Canadian populations. We have to come to terms with the reality that we, as a state, approved a program whose primary goal was the allegedly scientifically based eradication of certain populations. From here, we may be able to address the moral outcomes of that policy, and how it resonates today.
Rep. Tommy Walz
Washington-3
Recovering from the pandemic is clearly the top priority for the 2021 legislative session. We’ve already been informed by leadership that such bills will receive priority and other issues might have to wait.
Rep. Peter Anthony and I often confer on issues and policies. I truly value the collaboration, which helps us both be more effective legislators. We will be working together on several Barre-specific bills.
In general, my priorities in no particular order are: dealing with climate change, improving workers’ status (minimum wage, family leave, health insurance), creating more affordable housing, and creating more jobs. Each and every one of them can find a place in our recovery effort and benefit Barre City.
This year 2020 uncovered a number of weaknesses in our policies and systems. For example, to lose your health insurance when you lose your job is the wrong thing to happen in the face of a pandemic. Our unemployment insurance system was overwhelmed and is still sputtering despite the great efforts to beef it up. Those safety nets proved to have huge holes in them. We have to find some patches.
For the last four Decembers, I have conducted a poll in which I ask Vermonters to rank 10 issues, giving a 1 to their top issue, a 2 to the second and so forth. That poll is still open for responses. To get to it, paste this link into your browser: https://forms.gle/6YF9f6BZpm2arjnq5
The poll is not scientific, but it does give me valuable feedback. Please take it. Let’s all work together to make 2021 a wonderful year.
Rep. Theresa Wood
Washington-Chittenden
By far the first and biggest priority is insuring that Vermont and its citizens recover from the COVID pandemic. This is multifaceted and includes everything from foster care to food insecurity and many things in between. As a member of the House Human Services Committee, insuring that Vermont’s safety net is strong for people from birth through death is another priority. And, as always, working to pass a budget that is affordable for Vermonters while at the same time balancing the multiple needs, especially post pandemic, is critical. And finally, continuing to address constituent needs is always a top priority.
Rep. Dave Yacovone
Lamoille-Washington
Top priorities are in large part due to the pandemic and how it has exposed the fragility of our economy across many fronts. Broadband and cell service, housing, hunger, child care, the service sector, including the gig economy and tourism are all suffering and need help. Additionally higher education, public and private, is struggling and needs significant attention. The cost of health care is a crushing burden to Vermonters also.
While I will do my best to address these issues it is clear to me that we need a plan to assure our economic future is successful. In the 1970s, for example, Vermont invested in industrial parks across our state to help promote economic growth. We have to ask ourselves what the next strategic investments are to help strengthen our economic future and preserve rural Vermont. In short, we need a vision and a plan so our economic health is not left to chance.
