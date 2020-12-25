Kind, passionate, and trying to make a difference in the world; these three qualities are what makes incredible things happen and finding all three in one person is rare - but Laura Morse is among the amazing group of people that possess these wonderful qualities and she uses all three wholeheartedly!
I met Laura when she was nominated as a Local Hero by the Montpelier Senior Activity Center (MSAC) for her work supporting the FEAST food program for seniors. As a volunteer with MSAC Laura’s work in the FEAST program involves handing out meals to community members. She explains that in the light of the pandemic, how the food is handed out is different than it was before COVID-19 in order ensure that members and volunteers are safe. Instead of members coming inside to get their meals, the volunteers bring the food out to them. But her work feeding her community at MSAC is not her only volunteer role.
Prior to volunteering, Laura worked in information technology. While she found her work to be enjoyable, she found it very stressful at the same time. She knew it was important to her to find meaningful activities to spend her time on after retiring. She has been able to do with the different volunteer roles and work she is involved in. Along with helping out the senior center with the FEAST program, she also teaches a Bone Builders class for the seniors as well. Bone Builders is an exercise program for seniors at risk for osteoporosis or arthritis that helps them strengthen their bones. She teaches these classes from her home virtually now, but she used to be able to teach the class in person.
Laura has volunteered at the Vermont Foodbank, an experience she found incredibly meaningful and only stopped doing recently because of the increase in popularity – Laura knows that by stepping back right now she is giving other volunteers a chance to help their neighbors, too. She also enjoys knitting shawls for a program at the hospital that provides them for families who have a loved one that is passing. The hospital staff wrap the shawl around the loved one, and then give the shawl to the family. She has found this to be very important both for the families, and for herself, as she knows her shawls bring a great deal of comfort to the families that have them.
Laura stays very busy with the programs she volunteers in, and she does this all while she is retired. When asked if these volunteer programs are how she spends her time, she responded by saying “it’s just my way of being out in public and feeling like my life has meaning”. She also helps with organizing trips with seniors, such as going to fairs and festivals, and going on big trips to places like Quebec City. She helps with the driving to these trips as well and is eager to get back to that once it is safe to do so, again.
Learning about Laura’s volunteer experience and her drive to give back is heartwarming, to say the least. Trying to find meaning and purpose in life can be difficult, and it’s all about finding what makes you feel the best about yourself and everything you’re doing. Laura tackles this by doing volunteer work, and it can inspire so many others to do the same. It doesn’t have to be big, even just offering to walk your neighbor’s dog, or helping someone out with their homework. Whatever makes you feel like you are doing something meaningful - that’s what matters the most.
Indira Dzano is a Green Mountain United Way volunteer writer. She is a senior at Spaulding High School.
