NORTHFIELD — It wasn’t the fact that Lauren Heath didn’t vote for herself that cost her an election she won a week ago, it’s that she wasn’t registered to vote at all. Not when she submitted her consent of candidate form in January. Not when the polls opened at Northfield Middle & High School at 7 a.m. last Tuesday and not when they closed 12 hours later.
“She (Heath) is (registered to vote) now,” Town Clerk Kim Pedley said of the woman who won one of only two contested races in Northfield last week before learning that she technically didn’t.
Heath did receive more votes than Lawrence Garland in the race to replace Sue Popowski — a local lister who opted not to run for another three-year term. It was a competitive contest, but Heath defeated Garland, 278-235, or so it briefly seemed before things went sideways.
It all started when Pedley reviewed the voter participation list and noticed Heath, who didn’t vote on Tuesday, wasn’t a registered voter.
That’s a problem, because in order to run for — and be elected to — local office in Vermont, you have to be a registered voter in the town where you reside.
Pedley reached out to Heath and to Will Senning, the state’s director of elections, last week.
Heath registered to vote in Northfield on Wednesday even as Senning advised that her election was void because she technically was not qualified to run.
Based on Senning’s advice, Pedley said Heath couldn’t be declared the winner, but neither could Garland based on the strength of his second-place finish.
The recommended cure, according to Pedley, required Popowski whose term expired last Tuesday to resign — because she technically wasn’t replaced — thereby creating a vacancy the Select Board could fill.
Pedley said Heath was interested in the appointment when she registered to vote last Wednesday, but had changed her mind by Friday.
After consulting with Senning again on Monday, Pedley said the Select Board will advertise the vacancy, solicit applicants and make an appointment. Barring another change of heart, Heath won’t be one of them, but Garland, who lost last week’s race by 43 votes, could — and likely would — be.
