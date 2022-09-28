A federal heating fuel assistance program is getting an extra $1 billion this season, according to U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy.
Leahy, a Democrat not seeking re-election this term, announced Tuesday that the extra funds for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, were part of a continuing resolution agreed to this week.
Vermont will see about $5.7 million in additional funds, according to an announcement from senator’s office.
“No family should have to choose between ‘heat or eat’ in Vermont or in any community across the country,” stated Leahy. “The third hottest summer on record had already put a strain on LIHEAP funding, so I am glad that we were able to secure these new resources before the cold of winter sets in.”
According to Leahy, about 6 million families across the country use LIHEAP funds on an annual basis.
The news was welcomed in Vermont by those who administer the program and those who assist Vermonters with food and housing.
“It was fantastic to read because it’s been on all of our minds at the community action organizations because the crisis fuel programs start next month,” said Tom Donahue, chief executive officer at BROC Community Action in Rutland.
Donahue said he expects the crisis fuel applications will be accepted from the end of November to the beginning of April. A boost in LIHEAP funds last year helped get people through the winter.
BROC Community Action is one of five community action agencies in Vermont. They’re all part of a networking group that is slated to meet Thursday with representatives from Vermont’s congressional delegation.
Donahue said additional LIHEAP funding was at the top of his list for items to discuss.
“Some of the fuel contracts that are out there are locking in lower than I would have expected, less than $4,” said Donahue. “So that’s a really good sign. The wild card in this is, with rising inflation it’s putting a pinch on people’s budgets in all areas, so it impacts their ability to pay for their fuel even if fuel prices aren’t as high as we’d feared.”
Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone Community Action in Barre, also welcomed the news from Leahy, but noted that the community action agencies will still have to work to raise funds in order to help people who fall short of federal eligibility requirements.
The Wheels for Warmth program, which accepts donated tires to then be sold at a low cost, helps both Capstone’s and BROC’s crisis fuel program, while Capstone also has its Fuel Your Neighbors campaign over the course of the winter.
Minter said inflation is expected to pinch people’s budgets in various places and affect their ability to afford fuel and food.
Disclosure: Executive Editor Steven Pappas is the chair of the board of directors of Capstone Community Action.
