EAST MONTPELIER — A single-issue special election aimed at curing an inadvertent Town Meeting Day omission will belatedly give voters here an opportunity to approve funding for Montpelier’s Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
While select boards in Berlin and Middlesex weigh how to respond to the Montpelier Senior Activities Center’s request for annual appropriations it forgot to request from those two communities, Kellogg-Hubbard’s problem in East Montpelier didn’t involve a missed deadline.
The library submitted a timely request for $46,765 back in January and, if former town administrator Bruce Johnson hadn’t retired, or the select board hadn’t decided to hold its first traditional town meeting since the start of the pandemic, there probably wouldn’t be a need for the special election that will be held April 25.
Johnson was responsible for preparing the draft Town Meeting Day warnings, including questions that must be considered on the floor of town meeting, while flagging those voters have agreed should be considered using Australian ballot.
That was an easy exercise in 2021 and 2022 when, due to pandemic-related concerns, the select board opted to cancel traditional town meeting and vote on everything by Australian ballot, from the town budget to funding requests by organizations, including Kellogg-Hubbard Library and Montpelier’s senior center.
What worked in the last two elections cycles didn’t work this year, because the library’s funding request exceeds the $25,000 threshold that triggers what precluded it from being discussed and decided on the floor of town meeting.
The problem was discovered shortly after the mistake was made, but too late to correct it for Town Meeting Day on March 7.
The solution involves the now-scheduled special election. As was the case with the Town Meeting Day version, absentee ballots will automatically be mailed to all active registered voters starting next week. They also will be available at the municipal building, which, on April 25, will serve as the polling place for those who wish to vote in person between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Typically, East Montpelier Elementary School serves as the town’s polling place, but the singular nature of the special election coupled with the mass mailing of absentee ballots prompted the decision to use the town office instead.
Town Clerk Rosie Laquerre said it also is responsible for her decision to forego the expense of printing and programming expense associated with ballots that can automatically be counted by the town’s tabulator.
“It’s a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ question,” she said, noting the paper ballots will be hand-counted by members of the board of civil authority after the polls close. Funding requests for the library in Montpelier are routinely approved by comfortable margins in East Montpelier.
