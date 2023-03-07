EAST MONTPELIER — The voting isn’t quite over yet in East Montpelier, where confusion stemming from the return of traditional town meeting left one $46,764 question unanswered on Tuesday.

Voters must still decide whether to approve the annual appropriation for Kellogg-Hubbard Library, but Town Clerk Rosie Laquerre said, the article was inadvertently omitted from this year’s ballot and, because it exceeds $25,000, it couldn’t be considered on the floor of East Montpelier’s first in-person town meeting since before the pandemic.

