EAST MONTPELIER — The voting isn’t quite over yet in East Montpelier, where confusion stemming from the return of traditional town meeting left one $46,764 question unanswered on Tuesday.
Voters must still decide whether to approve the annual appropriation for Kellogg-Hubbard Library, but Town Clerk Rosie Laquerre said, the article was inadvertently omitted from this year’s ballot and, because it exceeds $25,000, it couldn’t be considered on the floor of East Montpelier’s first in-person town meeting since before the pandemic.
That will mean warning a single-issue special election and mailing ballots to voters to supplement the ones they received and returned on Tuesday.
A new-look select board is expected to warn that special election when it meets on March 20.
The board will welcome one new member, Scott Hess, who ran unopposed to fill the board seat surrendered by his wife, Amy Willis, on Tuesday. There were not announced candidates for the board seat that had been held by Judith Dillon and that seat remains to be filled.
The library-related mistake was caught before town meeting and, after conferring with state election officials, Laquerre said the only remedy was another election.
Other than that, things went according to script on a day that featured no contested elections.
Voters overwhelmingly agreed to raise nearly $2.2 million in property taxes to support a municipal spending proposal that is expected to add 6.1 cents to the tax rate during daylong voting Tuesday. The budget article was approved, 697-84.
Earlier in the day, voters breezed through their first traditional town meeting since 2020, approving every article as printed on the warning by a series of voice votes that ended when they agreed to adjourn at 11:17 a.m.
“It went very quickly,” Laquerre said. “There were no surprises.”
That is, unless you count an earlier than expected start to a potluck lunch.
“The word from the kitchen was ‘stall them,’” she said of voters who arrived in pre-pandemic form.
In addition to setting the due date for taxes, voters approved more than $74,000 in special appropriation, including a $22,166 package of 34 small requests recommended by the town’s funding request study committee.
The package of requests ranged from $150 — the amount awarded to both Green Up Vermont and Downstreet Housing and Community Development — to $2,000 for Good Samaritan Haven.
More substantial requests were separately approved. Those requests included $12,000 for the East Montpelier Signpost and $9,700 for the Montpelier Senior Activity Center.
Given the amount of Kellogg-Hubbard Library’s request and the town’s own rules, approving it on the floor of town meeting wasn’t a viable option.
