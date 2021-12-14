WILLIAMSTOWN — The latest chapter in a running feud between the board that runs the town and the one responsible for the local library should be filed under “friction” because before it was over, voices were raised, fingers were pointed and a door was literally slammed.
On a night where the Select Board quickly opted not to enact a local mask mandate and entertained proposals to contract for additional law enforcement coverage, members tangled with trustees of Ainsworth Public Library.
It was a sometimes-spirited exchange exchange — one during which history was rewritten, accusations were hurled, and both boards struggled to get on the same page.
Library trustees Kathy Retchless, Jill McGlynn and Helen Duke were frustrated by what they perceived as a lack of support from the Select Board over a budget request they claim they recently modified to meet the board’s demand they limit the increase to 4%.
Retchless said trustees did as they were told — trimming an 11% increase to 4% and asking that money be included in this year’s general fund budget.
The problem?
Trustees also proposed raising the $5,475 balance of the nearly $110,000 they said they need to operate the library by asking voters to approve a special article that would be separately voted on Town Meeting Day in March.
That proposal provoked resistance from the Select Board.
Chair Rodney Graham suggested the approach was confusing, if not misleading, and argued funding for the library should either all be reflected in the general fund budget or be entirely separate.
The latter, Graham said, was his strong preference given an awkward arrangement that gives library trustees authority over a portion of the budget the Select Board controls.
Retchless said trustees were frustrated.
“Why can’t we get you to support our budget?” she said of the dizzying back and forth that resulted in a proposal board member Jessica Worn said didn’t alter an 11% increase — it just divided it in two.
Worn suggested the library’s request should be in or out of the general fund budget — not both.
“If you’re going to present a budget it’s all got to go together, or it starts looking very muddy,” she said prompting a quip from Retchless.
“I don’t think it’s as ‘muddy’ to the voters as it is to the Select Board,” she replied.
Graham wasn’t so sure.
“It’s very ‘muddy” that … some other board can spend money out of our general fund that we’re responsible for to the taxpayers,” he said.
Retchless insisted that is the way voters wanted it and the way, she maintained it was from 1911, when the library was founded until 2017 when the Select Board warned the library’s funding request as a separate article.
She was wrong on both counts.
For most of the library’s existence its annual appropriation was considered separately — and routinely approved — at town meeting. That changed in 2006 when the article for the library was inadvertently omitted from the Town Meeting Day warning, triggering the need for a special election that April. The following year, the Select Board decided to make the library’s annual appropriation part of the general fund budget in a decision that was criticized by some library boosters at the time.
That changed in 2019 — not 2017 as Retchless indicated — when a 34% increase prompted the Select Board to warn the library’s request separately. The funding request was further increased and easily approved that year and was back in the general fund budget last year.
That appears to be where trustees now like it, notwithstanding an agreement they initially claimed they hadn’t seen and later conceded they hadn’t signed.
“We haven’t signed that agreement,” McGlynn said. “We haven’t signed it, (and) you haven’t signed it, (so) there is no agreement.”
McGlynn got that right before accusing Town Manager Jackie Higgins of depleting the library’s book budget expressing her disappointment in the board.
“As a taxpayer of this town it concerns me that my feeling is you (board members) are against this library,” she said. “It shouldn’t happen this way.”
Retchless expressed a similar sentiment.
“I think the town taxpayers support the library,” she said. “They certainly support it more than the Select Board.
Board members insisted that isn’t the case. They said they are concerned about fiscal responsibility and avoiding unnecessary confusion and both were reflected in a draft agreement they forwarded to trustees in June.
Among other things, that document contemplated any increase exceeding 4% in the library’s budget would trigger the need to warn it as a separately voted item.
“You need to be fiscally responsible you just can’t keep adding and adding,” Graham told trustees, who noted a significant portion of the proposed increase this year is tied to an increase in the minimum wage.
As the conversation played out, and McGlynn stormed out, Graham said he was tiring of complaints of mismanagement of library funds and Higgins noted trustees have struggled in the past to live within the limits of their budget.
Selectman Matt Rouleau said trustees could clear up confusion by making their request directly to voters on the floor of town meeting.
“The best way to get what you want is to leave us out of it,” he said.
Pressed for a decision, trustees said they weren’t prepared to make one and were struggling to understand the ramifications of making a change.
Graham told them the clock is ticking.
“I suggest you hold a meeting and decided because we’re running out of time,” he said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
